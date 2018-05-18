Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 gets permanent price drop in India, here’s how much it costs now

Xiaomi launched the Mi MIX 2 in India last year in October. It was launched in the country with a price tag of ₹35,999. However, back in January this year, the smartphone received a price drop of ₹3000 which brought down its price to ₹32,999. Well now, after more than four months, Xiaomi has again dropped the price of the Mi MIX 2 in India.

The Mi MIX 2 has received a permanent price drop of ₹3000 in India which means you can purchase it for ₹29,999. It is available for purchase at this new price through Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart as well as other official partners.

For those unaware, the Mi MIX 2 is a flagship smartphone of 2017 and is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM. It has a bezel-less design and sports a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ display that’s covered with Gorilla Glass.

The Mi MIX 2 runs Android 8.0 Oreo and the model that’s launched in India has 128 GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone comes with a 12 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front. You can check out full specifications below.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specifications

CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass, DCI-P3 color gamut, 403 ppi pixel density, Sunlight Display, Night Display and Reading Mode

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass, DCI-P3 color gamut, 403 ppi pixel density, Sunlight Display, Night Display and Reading Mode Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX386 with 5-piece lens, 4-axis OIS, 1.25μm sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 4K/1080p/720p video recording at 30 fps, 720p slow-motion at 120 fps, and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX386 with 5-piece lens, 4-axis OIS, 1.25μm sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 4K/1080p/720p video recording at 30 fps, 720p slow-motion at 120 fps, and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with 36 Smart Beauty Profiles and 1080p video recording

5 MP with 36 Smart Beauty Profiles and 1080p video recording Internal Storage: 128 UFS 2.1

128 UFS 2.1 SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC (multi-function), USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack), supports 43 network bands

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC (multi-function), USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack), supports 43 network bands Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dual ADC HD Recording

Fingerprint Scanner, Dual ADC HD Recording Colors: Black

Black Battery: 3400 mAh with 9V/2A Quick Charge 3.0

Are you going to buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2? If yes, do check out our Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review here before you buy one.