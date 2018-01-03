Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 gets price cut in India; Here’s how much it costs now

Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
After launching the Mi MIX 2 in China last September, Xiaomi launched this bezel-less smartphone in India later in October. The Mi MIX 2 was launched with a price tag of ₹35,999 in India, and now, it has received a price cut in the country which makes it more affordable.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has received a price cut of ₹3000 in India which means you can now purchase it for ₹32,999 in the country. It is available for ₹32,999 on Flipkart as well as Mi.com till January 5. Well, for a price of ₹32,999, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is a worthy option against the likes of Nokia 8 and OnePlus 5T.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is a flagship smartphone with bezel-less design. It is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC and comes with 6 GB RAM in India. In terms of design, the Mi MIX 2 has minuscule bezels at left, right and top, with the bottom bezel being slightly bigger as it houses the front facing 5 MP camera.

Well, having said that, alongside the Mi MIX 2, the Mi Max 2 and Mi A1 too are available at a discounted price of ₹14,999 and ₹12,999 respectively on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specifications

  • CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X
  • GPU: Adreno 540
  • Operating System: MIUI Global ROM 9.1.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass, DCI-P3 color gamut, 403 ppi pixel density, Sunlight Display, Night Display and Reading Mode
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX386 with 5-piece lens, 4-axis OIS, 1.25μm sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 4K/1080p/720p video recording at 30 fps, 720p slow-motion at 120 fps, and dual-tone LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP with 36 Smart Beauty Profiles and 1080p video recording
  • Internal Storage: 128 UFS 2.1
  • SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC (multi-function), USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack), supports 43 network bands
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dual ADC HD Recording
  • Colors: Black
  • Battery: 3400 mAh with 9V/2A Quick Charge 3.0

So, are you going to buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2? Well, do check out our Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review here before you decide to buy one.

