Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 gets price cut in India; Here’s how much it costs now

After launching the Mi MIX 2 in China last September, Xiaomi launched this bezel-less smartphone in India later in October. The Mi MIX 2 was launched with a price tag of ₹35,999 in India, and now, it has received a price cut in the country which makes it more affordable.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has received a price cut of ₹3000 in India which means you can now purchase it for ₹32,999 in the country. It is available for ₹32,999 on Flipkart as well as Mi.com till January 5. Well, for a price of ₹32,999, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is a worthy option against the likes of Nokia 8 and OnePlus 5T.

Mi fans! Great deals are back! Head over to Flipkart and https://t.co/nVqFSYMyzY to get amazing offers on your favourite Mi smartphones. Sale starts at midnight! pic.twitter.com/M890yUgmVK — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 2, 2018

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is a flagship smartphone with bezel-less design. It is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC and comes with 6 GB RAM in India. In terms of design, the Mi MIX 2 has minuscule bezels at left, right and top, with the bottom bezel being slightly bigger as it houses the front facing 5 MP camera.

Well, having said that, alongside the Mi MIX 2, the Mi Max 2 and Mi A1 too are available at a discounted price of ₹14,999 and ₹12,999 respectively on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specifications

CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

So, are you going to buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2? Well, do check out our Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review here before you decide to buy one.