Here’s how you can get the Google Pixel 2 XL for ₹52,999

Around three months ago, Mountain View based search giant Google announced the second-gen Pixel smartphones – the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Both of these smartphones went on sale in India in November. The smaller Pixel 2 starts at ₹61,000 whereas the larger Pixel 2 XL starts at ₹73,000. Well, last month, the Pixel 2 could be purchased at an insanely attractive price of ₹39,999, and now, the Pixel 2 XL can be yours for as low as ₹52,999.

Last month, as a part of Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale, the Google Pixel 2 64 GB variant was available for purchase at a price of ₹39,999 after inclusion of discounts and cashback offers. Now, you can get the Pixel 2 XL 64 GB variant for ₹52,999 on Flipkart.

As a part of its 2018 Mobile Bonaza sale that kicks off today and goes on till January 5, Flipkart is offering various smartphones at discounted prices along with cashback and other offers. And, as a part of this sale, the Google Pixel 2 XL 64 GB variant can be purchased by customers for ₹52,999.

The 64 GB variant of the Pixel 2 XL is priced at ₹73,000, but, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of ₹8001 on this smartphone. Furthermore, if the customers purchase the Pixel 2 XL on EMI using HDFC credit card, then they get another cashback of ₹8000. Moreover, the customers will also get an extra ₹4000 off upon exchanging their old smartphone. So, after considering all these offers and discounts, the net effective price of the Pixel 2 XL 64 GB turns out to be ₹52,999 and, the price of the 128 GB variant turns out to be ₹61,999.

That said, without the cashback of ₹8000 and an extra ₹4000 off on exchange, the Pixel 2 XL 64 GB and 128 GB variant would cost you ₹64,999 and ₹73,999 respectively. Also, apart from the Pixel 2 XL, the Pixel 2 64 GB with all the discounts and cashbacks is available for ₹39,999 again, whereas, the 128 GB variant is available for ₹48,999.

Well, all the aforementioned discount and cashback offers go on live on Flipkart at 4.30 pm today, hence, if you were waiting to buy either of the second-gen Pixel smartphones, now is the time you should consider purchasing it.

So, are you buying the Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL?