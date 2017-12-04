Here’s how you can get the Google Pixel 2 for ₹39,999

Exactly two months ago, Google announced second-gen Pixel smartphones – the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Both of these smartphones were up for pre-orders in India from October 26, and, the Pixel 2 went on sale in India from November 1, whereas, the Pixel 2 XL was available for purchase from November 15. The Pixel 2 comes in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. The former is priced at ₹61,000 with the latter coming with a price tag of ₹73,000. Well, if the Pixel 2, even the 64 GB variant, was too expensive for you, now is the time you can get it for ₹39,999.

Yes, you read that right. You can now buy the Google Pixel 2 64 GB storage variant at an unbelievable price of ₹39,999. Wondering how? Well, Flipkart is kicking off its Big Shopping Days sale from December 7 that will go on until December 9. And, as a part of this sale, Flipkart is offering attractive discounts on smartphones, electronics, furniture and more.

Well, as part of its Big Shopping Days sale, Flipkart has announced some attractive offers on the Google Pixel 2 which ultimately gets the customers a mind-boggling discount of ₹21,001 on their Pixel 2 purchase.

The price of the 64 GB variant of Google Pixel 2 is ₹61,000, and, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of ₹11,001 to the customers who purchase it between 7th and 9th December. On top of that, those who purchase the Google Pixel 2 using their debit or credit cards are further offered a discount of ₹10,000, which ultimately translates to the final price of ₹39,999.

Well, if that’s not enough, Flipkart is also offering up to ₹18,000 off on exchange of your old smartphone. Apart from that, Flipkart is also offering a buyback guarantee of ₹36,500 when you exchange your Pixel 2 later on.

At a price of ₹39,999, the Google Pixel 2 is definitely a better buy than the OnePlus 5T. This is undoubtedly an exciting offer, and, we are pretty sure that many will flock on to Flipkart on December 7 to get the Pixel 2 for ₹39,999. If you too want to buy the Pixel 2 for ₹39,999 from Flipkart, be sure to add your credit/debit card details to your Flipkart account in advance, because we wouldn’t be surprised if the Pixel 2 goes out of stock once the Big Shopping Days kick off from December 7.

Google Pixel 2 Specifications

5.0-inch (127 mm) AMOLED Cinematic display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels, 441 ppi), 16:9 aspect ratio, Always-on display, 95% DCI-P3 coverage, 1,00,000:1 super contrast ratio, true black level, full 24-bit color depth, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Software: Android 8.0.0 Oreo, 3 years of Android updates and security patches

Yes, on the back CPU: Up to 2.35 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit

4 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, Unlimited Photos and Videos cloud storage, no microSD

12.2 MP Dual Pixel, 1.4 μm, f/1.8, Phase Detection Autofocus (laser + dual pixel), Optical Image Stabilisation, Electronic Image Stabilisation, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p slow-motion video @120fps, 720p slow-motion video @240fps Front Camera: 8 MP, 1.4 μm, f/2.4, Fixed focus, 1080p video @30fps

USB-C 3.1 port, Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO1, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE, NFC, eSIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Sensors: Active Edge, Proximity/Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer/Gyrometer, Magnetometer, Pixel Imprint, Barometer, Hall effect sensor, Android Sensor Hub, Advanced x-axis haptics for sharper/defined response

Stereo front-firing speakers, Wireless HD audio with LDAC, Qualcomm AptX and AptX HD audio codecs supported, USB-C digital headphones support, 3 mics, Noise suppression Cellular: 4G & VoLTE-enabled, single nano SIM (GSM)

2,700 mAh (non-removable), Up to 7 hours of go with 15 minutes of charge Box Contents: Pixel 2, USB-C cable, USB-C charger, USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone adaptor, Quick Start Guide, Quick switch adaptor

143 grams Colors: Just Black, Clearly White, Kinda Blue

So, are you going to buy the Pixel 2?