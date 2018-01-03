Nokia 6 (2018) appears on Geekbench revealing more specifications

Yesterday, we told you about the Nokia 6 (2018) that surfaced on TENAA revealing all of its specifications. The Nokia 6 (2018) is expected to be unveiled on January 5, and, just two days ahead of its expected launch, the Nokia 6 (2018) has popped up on a benchmarking website confirming some more details.

The Nokia 6 (2018) with model number TA-1054 had surfaced on TENAA website which revealed all of its specifications. And now, the same model has made an appearance on benchmarking website Geekbench. Well, while the TENAA listing did reveal that the phone has an octa-core processor under the hood which is paired with 4 GB RAM, it didn’t reveal which chip it exactly is.

However, the Geekbench listing of Nokia 6 (2018) with model number TA-1054 confirms that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 SoC. It’s clocked at 2.21 GHz and is laced with 4 GB RAM. Furthermore, while the TENAA listing said that the phone was running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the Geekbench listing shows it to be running Android 8.0 Oreo.

Also, according to TENAA listing, the Nokia 6 (2018) doesn’t have specifications which are all that different from last year’s Nokia 6, except that last year’s Nokia 6 was powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC whereas this year’s Nokia 6 is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC.

Nokia 6 (2018) Expected Specifications

CPU: 2.21 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

2.21 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 16 MP with LED flash

16 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: White, Black, Blue

White, Black, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

The Nokia 6 (2018) is expected to be unveiled on January 5, hence, we will know more about the phone once it goes official.

