Late last month, telecom operator Idea revised its ₹309 tariff plan for prepaid customers that offers benefits like free voice calls and 1.5 GB data per day for 28 days. Now, in the new year, the telco has announced a new pack priced at ₹93 which comes with voice call and data benefits.

This new Idea prepaid pack priced at ₹93 comes with a validity of 10 days and is good for those who want plans with shorter validity. For ₹93, Idea prepaid customers are offered free local and STD voice calls that come with a daily limit of 250 minutes and weekly limit of 1000 minutes. However, this Idea ₹93 prepaid pack doesn’t offer free outgoing calls on roaming.

Well, apart from that, Idea prepaid customers are also offered 1 GB of 2G/3G/4G data. Having said that, this prepaid pack from Idea competes directly with Airtel and Jio’s prepaid packs that are priced at ₹93 and ₹98 respectively.

For ₹93, Airtel prepaid customers are offered free local and STD voice calls, free outgoing on roaming, 100 local and national SMS per day, and, 1 GB of 2G/3G/4G data for 10 days. On the other hand, for ₹98, Reliance Jio prepaid customers are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, 140 local and national SMS, access to Jio apps, and, unlimited data (with FUP of 150 MB 4G data per day) for 14 days which translates to a total of 2.1 GB of 4G data.

Well, now that Airtel, Idea and Jio all have a prepaid pack priced under ₹100 that offers free voice calls and data benefits, we wouldn’t be surprised if Vodafone too announces a similar pack for its prepaid customers in the coming weeks.