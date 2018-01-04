Xiaomi recruiting beta testers for Mi MIX 2 Android Oreo update

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Mi A1 last week just before the year 2017 came to an end. However, the Mi A1 is the only Xiaomi smartphone that’s currently running Android Oreo. Well, that’s because the Mi A1 is a part of Android One program and runs stock Android, unlike other Xiaomi smartphones which run the company’s custom flavor of Android called MIUI. Having said that, it seems the next Xiaomi smartphone that will get the Oreo update is the Mi MIX 2.

Xiaomi has announced the beta program for the Global ROM of MIUI based on Android Oreo, and, it is currently looking for beta testers who can test Global ROM of Android Oreo based MIUI on the Mi MIX 2. With the help of these beta testers, Xiaomi will be able to squash any and all the bugs before rolling out the stable build of Oreo based MIUI to all the Mi MIX 2 users.

If you own the Mi MIX 2 and want to help Xiaomi test the Oreo based Global ROM of MIUI, you can head over to the source link below for instructions on how to sign up for the beta program. The last date for applying as a beta tester is January 8, 2018.

Having said that, in case it’s already not clear, this beta program is for the Global ROM of MIUI and not the China ROM. Moreover, you should be running the latest MIUI Global Developer ROM on your Mi MIX 2 to be able to participate in the beta test.

Well, for now, we cannot say when exactly the stable build of Oreo based Global MIUI ROM will roll out, as the company is still looking for beta testers. However, we hope that the final Oreo build will be rolled out by the end of this month or the beginning of next.

