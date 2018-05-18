Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC has scheduled an event on May 23 where it is expected to launch the HTC U12+ – its flagship for 2018. We have been hearing about this U12+ since a couple of months, and until now, have been treated to different renders and live images that gave us an idea of what this smartphone would look like. And, just a couple of days ahead of its expected launch, the HTC U12+ has leaked online in all its glory along with its full specifications and official press renders, leaving very little for us to imagine anything about it.

These press renders and specifications have been leaked online by the ever so reliable leakster Evan Blass. He shared these press renders (shown above and below) of the U12+ on Twitter along with sharing an image of the specs sheet that reveals all the details about this 2018 HTC flagship.

The design that were are looking at is in line with what we have seen previously. The front rocks a 6-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. The left and right bezels are minuscule, whereas the top and bottom bezels are relatively larger. And, while many Android OEMs have started selling smartphones with a notch, HTC has decided to give it a miss on the U12+.

The back of the U12+ flaunts HTC’s liquid surface design while also housing dual cameras placed in the center in horizontal orientation. The dual cameras have laser auto-focus module to their left, along with LED flash and fingerprint scanner below. Well, this makes the back of the U12+ look like the LG G6.

Having said that, this dual camera setup is a combination of one 12 MP camera and one 16 MP camera. The former comes with a wide-angle lens whereas the latter comes with a telephoto lens. With that being said, the HTC U12+ rocks a dual camera setup on the front as well which consists of two 8 MP snappers.

Being a flagship device, the HTC U12+ is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC which is mated to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone comes in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB – and, runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box with HTC Sense layered atop. However, the leaked specs sheet reveals that HTC will roll-out the Android P update for the U12+ after it’s released by Google in Q3 of 2018.

The HTC U12+ has a 3500 mAh battery under the hood, and, the smartphone also comes with features like IP68 water and dust resistance as well as Edge Sense 2 that lets you perform different actions by squeezing the phone.

HTC U12+ Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.6 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.6 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense (upgradeable to Android P)

Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense (upgradeable to Android P) Display: 6-inch Quad-HD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) Super LCD 6 18:9 display with Gorilla Glass, HDR 10, DCI-P3 and sRGB

6-inch Quad-HD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) Super LCD 6 18:9 display with Gorilla Glass, HDR 10, DCI-P3 and sRGB Rear Camera: 12 MP UltraPixel 4 (wide-angle lens with f/1.75 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size) + 16 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size) with UltraSpeed Autofocus 2 (phase detection + laser auto-focus), 2x Optical Zoom, 10x Digital Zoom, Optical Image Stabilization, Bokeh Mode, Pro Mode, RAW image support, AR Stickers, 4K video recording at 60 FPS, Slow Motion video recording (1080p at 240 FPS) and Dual-LED flash

12 MP UltraPixel 4 (wide-angle lens with f/1.75 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size) + 16 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size) with UltraSpeed Autofocus 2 (phase detection + laser auto-focus), 2x Optical Zoom, 10x Digital Zoom, Optical Image Stabilization, Bokeh Mode, Pro Mode, RAW image support, AR Stickers, 4K video recording at 60 FPS, Slow Motion video recording (1080p at 240 FPS) and Dual-LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) + 8 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with 84-degree wide-angle lens, Bokeh Mode, AR Stickers, 1080p video recording and Screen Flash

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) + 8 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with 84-degree wide-angle lens, Bokeh Mode, AR Stickers, 1080p video recording and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano SIM with Dual LTE (depending on market)

Dual Nano SIM with Dual LTE (depending on market) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with MU-MIMO, Wi-Fi calling, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with MU-MIMO, Wi-Fi calling, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Edge Sense 2, IP68 dust and water resistance, Amazon Alexa, HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation, HTC BoomSound, Hi-Res Audio certified, Hi-Res Audio recording, aptX HD, LDAC up to 32-bit

Fingerprint Scanner, Edge Sense 2, IP68 dust and water resistance, Amazon Alexa, HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation, HTC BoomSound, Hi-Res Audio certified, Hi-Res Audio recording, aptX HD, LDAC up to 32-bit Battery: 3500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Well, now all that’s left for us to know about the HTC U12+ are its pricing and availability details, which we will know once its made official next week on May 23.

Going by these specifications, what do you think should be the ideal price of the HTC U12+? Let us know in the comments down below.