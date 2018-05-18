Moto 1s announced with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, Snapdragon 450 SoC and dual rear cameras
It's a re-branded Moto G6 that was announced last month in Brazil
Around a month ago, Lenovo-owned Motorola announced its Moto G6 series smartphones that include the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and the Moto G6 Plus. Well now, the company has announced another smartphone dubbed Moto 1s, which is nothing but a re-branded Moto G6.
As the Moto 1s is a re-branded Moto G6, it’s needless to say that it has a design and hardware that’s exactly the same as that of the Moto G6. It has the same 3D glass back, and has the same 5.7-inch IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution.
Below the display is a home button that houses fingerprint scanner, and above it is a 16 MP camera (instead of 8 MP on Moto G6) for selfies and video calls. At the back, you get a dual camera setup which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera, and below it is the Motorola bat-wing logo.
Under the hood, the Moto 1s comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 chip running the show which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone has 64 GB of internal storage, and, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card if you want.
Like the Moto G6, the Moto 1s also ships with a 3000 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port, however, the only major difference between the Moto G6 and the Moto 1s is that the former runs stock version of Android 8.0 Oreo whereas the latter runs ZUI 3.5 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.
Motorola Moto 1s Specifications
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- Operating System: ZUI 3.5 based on Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.2) with Portrait Mode, Background Replacement and LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 80.2-degree wide-angle lens, Group Selfie Mode, Beauty Mode and LED flash
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, p2i water-repellent coating
- Colors: Blue, Gold
- Battery: 3000 mAh with 15W Fast Charging
Motorola Moto 1s Price and Availability
- Price: ¥1499 (around $235/₹15,992)
- Availability: Available for purchase in China. No word on availability in other markets.
