OnePlus 6 goes on sale through 100+ Croma stores across India from May 22

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 in India two days ago. The smartphone will be available for purchase online from May 22 exclusively through Amazon India as well as through OnePlus India’s website. However, OnePlus has now announced that this 2018 OnePlus flagship will also be available for purchase at more than 100 Croma stores across India.

The OnePlus 6 will be available for purchase at 112 Croma stores across the country from May 22. This should be helpful for those who want to get an in-hand feel of a smartphone that’s priced starting at ₹34,999 before spending their hard-earned money on it.

Having said that, those purchasing the OnePlus 6 from Croma will get a cashback of ₹2000 on making a transaction using SBI Debit Card. However, this offer is only valid for the first week. That said, Croma has also partnered with Paytm, Standard Chartered, Axis Bank, ICICI, and HDFC Bank for daily cashback offers on the OnePlus 6.

“OnePlus 6 is going to be an exciting new addition to the 100+ smartphones that customers can choose from at Croma. When it comes to buying electronics, we know the importance of touch, feel & try – it’s only then that our customers can know of the superlative tangible features of the product so that an informed decision can be made.” said Ritesh Ghosal, Chief Marketing Officer, Croma (Infiniti Retail).

Well, apart from Amazon India, OnePlus India website, and Croma, the OnePlus 6 will be available for purchase at pop-up stores that will be set up in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru on May 21 and 22.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode (will be rolled in the coming weeks), HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode (will be rolled in the coming weeks), HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB and 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB and 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures

Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures Colors: Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White

Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge (5V/4A)

OnePlus 6 Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹34,999 (Mirror Black only)

₹34,999 (Mirror Black only) Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹39,999

₹39,999 Price of Marvel Avengers Limited Edition (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage): ₹44,999

₹44,999 Availability: Goes on sale from May 21 exclusively through Amazon India for Amazon Prime members. Non-Prime members will be able to buy it from May 22. Will also be available through OnePlus India website. Moreover, it will also be available for purchase through Croma stores across the country from May 22.

Via