HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ launched in India with 18:9 displays

Back in March this year, Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC announced two new smartphones under its Desire series – the HTC Desire 12 and the HTC Desire 12+. Well now, after more than two months, HTC has brought both of these smartphones to India.

HTC Desire 12

Let’s talk about the HTC Desire 12 first. The HTC Desire 12 is a lower-end smartphone when compared to the Desire 12+. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 SoC which is paired with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android Nougat (seriously, HTC? what year is this?) and comes with 32 GB of internal storage.

Having said that, the Desire 12 does look premium. It flaunts HTC’s liquid surface design that’s a combination of 3D liquid glass at the back with the side frames made out of metal. The Desire 12 sports a 5.5-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

For photography, the HTC Desire 12 features a 13 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front. That said, the Desire 12 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, hence, you have to rely on Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone.

Lastly, the HTC Desire 12 ships with a 2730 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.

HTC Desire 12+

Alongside launching the HTC Desire 12, HTC has also launched the Desire 12+ today in India. The HTC Desire 12+ comes with relatively better specifications than the Desire 12, and hence, costs more.

The HTC Desire 12+, like the Desire 12, boasts liquid surface design. In fact, the Desire 12+ does look similar to the Desire 12. However, there are some differences between both the smartphones.

Firstly, the Desire 12+ sports a display that’s larger than the one on the Desire 12. The Desire 12 features a 5.5-inch HD+ 18:9 display, whereas, the Desire 12+ features a 6-inch HD+ 18:9 display. Well, would have loved the Desire 12+ to have a screen resolution of 1080p.

That said, apart from larger screen, the Desire 12+ also features a larger battery. The Desire 12 ships with a 2730 mAh battery whereas the Desire 12+ ships with a 2965 mAh battery.

Having said that, unlike the Desire 12 which is powered by a MediaTek chip, the Desire 12+ is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC. However, the RAM count remains the same at 3 GB. Furthermore, the Desire 12+ sports a dual camera setup at the back which is its biggest highlight.

The dual camera setup on the Desire 12+ is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. However, on the front, you get a single 8 MP camera.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that the HTC Desire 12+ features a fingerprint scanner at the back and runs Android 8.0 Oreo, both of which are missing on the Desire 12.

HTC Desire 12 Specifications

CPU: MediaTek MT6739 SoC

MediaTek MT6739 SoC RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass and 18:9 aspect ratio

5.5-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass and 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) with Dual 4G LTE

Hybrid Dual Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) with Dual 4G LTE Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Battery: 2730 mAh

HTC Desire 12 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹15,800

₹15,800 Availability: Available for pre-order exclusively on HTC eSTORE starting tomorrow. Goes on sale from June 11.

HTC Desire 12+ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 SoC

Snapdragon 450 SoC RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass and 18:9 aspect ratio

6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass and 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Dual Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) with Dual 4G LTE

Hybrid Dual Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) with Dual 4G LTE Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 2965 mAh

HTC Desire 12+ Price in India and Availability