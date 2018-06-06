5 best Vivo X21 features that you should know

Vivo has stormed the market with its world’s first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner, Vivo X21. We got a chance to play around with it and found these 5 interesting features worth sharing. These will let you know if Vivo X21 is worth to consider in the segment, take a look.

1) In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

This may sound ridiculous, but you will be amazed by its in-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo X21 has a fingerprint scanner, not on the back, not on the front, not even on the sides or the Home button, it is completely embedded inside the display. Not just that, it’s also the world’s first smartphone with under display fingerprint scanner. This is the same phone launched in China as Vivo X21 UD where UD stands for Under Display.

About the performance of the fingerprint scanner, it works pretty well most of the time, although can be buggy a few times but nevertheless it can be solved via OTA updates. It’s preloaded with Android 8.1 Oreo laced with FunTouch OS 4.0.

2) Super AMOLED 19:9 Notch Display

At 6.28-inch, the Vivo X21 sets off in the same large screens league as other smartphones are, the difference here is the infamous notch which looks like it’s ripped off from the iPhone X, however, much smaller and looks cleaner. Forget 16:9 and the emerging 18:9 displays, the Vivo X21 has a much wider 19:9 aspect ratio screen with over 90% of screen-to-body ratio.

Most phones offer a mainstream IPS display, the Vivo X21 does stand out from them featuring a Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels).

3) Dual Cameras (12 MP + 5 MP)

Similar to Vivo V9, the Vivo X21 has a dual-camera on-board, a combination of 12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.8 + f/2.4 aperture. The Vivo X21 has dual pixel sensors which means it has larger photographic area for each pixel, due to which users get better picture quality in comparison to the phones with similar cameras without dual pixel sensors. The secondary camera is to achieve bokeh effects. Other camera features include AI Face Beauty, Portrait Mode, AI HDR, Live Photos, 4K UHD Video Recording, Shot Re-Focus and more.

4) Glass Design & Solid Build Quality

The Vivo X21 has a solid build quality and an attractive design, and it’s one of the best-looking smartphones around the globe. The body is made up of aluminum and fully covered with gloss finish glass and the tapered edges on the sides offer a good grip.

5) Selfie Camera (12 MP)

Vivo is known for its selfie cameras, the Vivo X21 comes with a 12 MP selfie camera that shoots bokeh level images. The front camera supports Portrait mode, AI Face Beauty, AR Stickers, and uses screen flash.

The AI Face Beauty uses Artificial Intelligence techniques to determine the age, sex and skin tones giving you the best results. The AR Stickers, on the other hand, add effects in real-time similar to what you have seen on Snapchat.

That said, the Vivo X21 comes at a price of Rs 35,990 and competes with other powerful phones in the same price range No wonder, the Vivo X21 packs a punch with Snapdragon 660 and 6 GB RAM, however, it is inferior to the Snapdragon 845 found on the similar priced OnePlus 6.

The innovation of the Vivo X21 lies in the fingerprint scanner, unlike every other smartphone out there. If you are not a performance enthusiast (meaning if you can skip the Snapdragon 845), the Vivo X21 is certainly a good buy for Vivo fans.

Vivo also has its Apex concept that comes with a true bezel-less display and an under-display fingerprint that now works anywhere on the bottom half screen.