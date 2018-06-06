BlackBerry KEY2 specs, price and images leak online ahead of tomorrow’s launch

We have been hearing about the BlackBerry KEY2 smartphone for quite some time now. The BlackBerry KEY2 is successor to the BlackBerry KEYone that was launched last year in February at Mobile World Congress, and, it’s all set to be launched tomorrow – on June 7. However, just ahead of its launch, the pricing of the BlackBerry KEY2 has leaked online along with its specs as well as images.

The images, specs and the pricing of the BlackBerry KEY2 have been leaked online by none other than the popular leakster Evan Blass. As you can see from the leaked images (shown above and below), the BlackBerry KEY2 looks a bit similar to the KEYOne that was launched last year.

The KEY2, like the KEYOne, has a physical QWERTY keyboard and boasts a touchscreen display. At the right side of the phone is the volume rocker and power button. However, there’s a third button as well, but we don’t know what it does.

At the bottom, you can see a USB Type-C port which is flanked by two grilles, one of which houses the speaker, and the other we assume houses the primary microphone. On the top, you can see a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with secondary microphone.

Unlike the BlackBerry KEYOne, the KEY2 comes with a dual camera setup at the back placed horizontally in top-left corner. You can also see the BlackBerry logo in the top-half portion of the back of the KEY2.

The specifications and price of the BlackBerry KEY2 revealed by Blass are listed down below.

BlackBerry KEY2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

RAM: 6 GB

GPU: Adreno 512

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 4.5-inch IPS lCD display with 1620 x 1080 pixel resolutio, 3:2 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and 434 ppi pixel density

Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, Dual PDAF, 1.28 μm pixel size) + 12 MP (f/2.6 aperture, PDAF, 1.0 μm pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, HDR, 4K video recording at 30 FPS

Front Camera: 8 MP with Selfie Flash via LCD display

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM (in India, Middle East, Indonesia and APAC)

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.0

Other: Fingerprint Scanner on physical keyboard, Backlit Keyboard, BlackBerry DTEK Security Suite

Colors: Silver, Black

Battery: 3500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

BlackBerry KEY2 Price [Expected]

Price: $649 (in US, around ₹43,538 in India), €649 (in Europe), £579 (in UK), $829 (in Canada)

