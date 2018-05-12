BlackBerry KEY2 launching on June 7, here are the expected specifications

The BlackBerry KEY2 has been making headlines on the Internet for some time now. It is going to be successor to the BlackBerry KEYone that was launched by BlackBerry last year in February at Mobile World Congress. And now, BlackBerry has announced that it will launch the BlackBerry KEY2 next month on June 7.

BlackBerry made this announcement on Twitter by sharing an image that reads “An Icon Reborn”. The image also has the launch date of the KEY2 which is June 7, with venue being New York City and the launch event kicking off at 10 am.

The BlackBerry KEY2 will look similar to the KEYone, and by that, we mean that it will come with a physical keyboard while also boasting a touchscreen display. The KEY2 is also said to come with better processor and more RAM as compared to its predecessor. However, the biggest highlight is going to be the dual camera setup at the back which is said to consist of one 12 MP snapper and one 8 MP snapper. For those unaware, the KEYone only came with a single 12 MP camera at the back.

BlackBerry KEY2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

We are still a couple of weeks away from the launch of the BlackBerry KEY2, hence, we might hear more about it in the coming days.