Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the much awaited Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone in India back in February this year. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is a solid smartphone. It is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC, comes with up to 6 GB RAM, and, even has dual rear cameras. All this at a starting price of ₹13,999.

Well, not just the hardware, but the design and build of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is also quite good. The smartphone flaunts smaller bezels on the front while boasting a uni-body metal design. While the phone is sturdy enough, if it isn’t your lucky day, you would end up with a shattered screen or a dent on the body if the phone takes a hard hit on the floor. Hence, it would be a good idea to spend some money and invest in a protective case for your Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Now there are tons of protective cases for the Redmi Note 5 Pro available in the market, and if you are unsure of which one to buy, we are here to help. We have compiled a list of 5 best Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro cases and covers you can buy in India. Check them out below.

Best Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Cases and Covers

1. Official Hard Case for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The first case in the list is the official case from Xiaomi for the Redmi Note 5 Pro. This hard case comes in two colors – Black and Blue. It is made up of plastic, is lightweight, and has a minimalist design. Moreover, apart from being drop resistant, this hard case from Xiaomi is water and stain resistant as well, so you don’t have to worry about the occasional splash of water on it or the spilling of curry. However, this doesn’t mean that you can dunk the phone in water or any other form of liquid whenever you want without voiding the warranty. Having said that, as this is the official case for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, it comes with perfect cutouts for ports, cameras and the fingerprint scanner.

You can click here to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Official Hard Case.

2. Zynk Hybrid Armor Case for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Next up in the list is the Hybrid Armor Case from Zynk. This one’s for those who want total drop protection for their smartphone, even if it means adding extra weight to the device. This armor case is made of rubber and comes only in Black color. That said, it also comes with a kickstand at its back which can be of great use if you watch a lot of videos on your smartphone.

You can click here to buy the Zynk Hybrid Armor Case for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

3. Taslar Dual Layer Armor Case for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The third case in the list is dual layer hybrid armor case from Taslar. This case comes in black color and is made up of high quality soft TPU and hard PC. However, what’s worth noting is that this case comes with “Air Cushion Technology” that protects the four corners of the smartphone from drops. The case also has a matte finish to it which feels good to hold in hand.

You can click here to buy the Taslar Dual Layer Armor Case for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

4. Openbuy Transparent Cover for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

If you are someone who believes in showing off the beauty of a smartphone, but also doesn’t want it to pick up some scratches over time, then this cover from Openbuy is the one for you. It’s a transparent cover made out of rubber and should do a good enough job of protecting your Redmi Note 5 Pro from scratches and minor drops. Also, like other cases mentioned in this list, this Openbuy transparent cover has cutouts for ports, so you don’t have to worry about taking it off when plugging in the charger or your headphone.

You can click here to buy the Openbuy Transparent Cover for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

5. Mobi Armor Rugged Armor Case for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

We have already mentioned two armor cases in this list, however, this one from Mobi Armor is a bit different. While the first two armor cases we have mentioned boast some kind of designs and texture on their back, this one from Mobi Armor has a simple and sober look. It comes in black color and has a matte finish. Moreover, this case is sweat-proof, fingerprint resistant, and, is also washable, which means you can wash off the dirt it would accumulate over time.

You can click here to buy the Mobi Armor Rugged Armor Case for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

So those were some of the best cases you can buy for your Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. If you think we missed out on a good case, then let us know in the comments down below.

Also, do check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review if you are planning to buy one.