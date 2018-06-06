You might soon be able to post hour long videos on Instagram

If you are an Instagram user, and regularly post videos on Instagram, then you must be aware that Instagram doesn’t let you post long videos. You can only post videos on Instagram that are a minute long. However, if the latest report is anything to go by, then you will soon be able to post videos on Instagram that are longer than a minute.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Instagram is gearing up to launch a new feature that will allow users to post long-form videos that are up to an hour long. Moreover, according to WSJ’s report, this feature will allow users to post videos that are vertical and have a greater height than width.

A person familiar with the matter told WSJ that users will be able to post hour long videos from within the Instagram app. However, there’s no word on whether users would be allowed to post hour long videos from mobile site or not.

Well, more and more users are sharing photos and videos on Instagram using the Stories feature, and, by allowing its users to post hour long videos, Instagram could be planning to attract more content creators and advertisers on its platform.

There’s no word from Instagram about this feature, and, there’s neither any word on when Instagram would launch it. Hence, until it’s launched, you will have to make do with posting one-minute videos on Instagram.