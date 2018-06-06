LG Q Stylus series smartphones announced with 6.2-inch FullVision Display, 3300 mAh battery and Android Oreo

Last month, South Korean tech giant LG announced its Q7 Series smartphones that include the Q7, Q7+ and Q7α. Well now, LG has further expanded its portfolio of Q series smartphones with the launch of three new smartphones under the Q Stylus brand – the LG Q Stylus, the LG Q Stylus+, and, the LG Q Stylusα.

All three of these smartphones are identical in terms of hardware. However, they look exactly the same to each other. The LG Q Stylus, Q Stylus+ and Q Stylusα sport a 6.2-inch FullVision display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. All three of these smartphones have metallic body and come with features like IP68 water and dust resistance as well as MIL-STD 810G military certification.

That said, as evident from the name, the LG Q Stylus series smartphones come along with a stylus that makes it easier for you to quickly jot down notes, or edit photos with ease and precision. The Q Stylus smartphones also feature “intelligent palm rejection” that prevents accidental inputs when you rest your hand on the phone’s display.

You can also quickly write down notes using the stylus when the display of the smartphone is off. This is useful if you want to note something suddenly. In addition to all that, you can also use the stylus to edit photos and videos to create GIFs.

The LG Q Stylus smartphones also come with QLens that improve the online shopping experience. Moreover, with the QLens feature, you can capture an image of a product to get more information about it while also getting suggestions on similar products.

Speaking about the innards, the LG Q Stylus is powered by an octa-core processor which is paired with 3 GB RAM. The Q Stylusα also comes with 3 GB RAM, however, the Q Stylus+ comes with 4 GB RAM instead. Similarly, the Q Stylus+ comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the Q Stylus and Q Stylusα come with 32 GB of storage.

For photography, the LG Q Stylus and Q Stylus+ both feature a 16 MP camera at the back and an 8/5 MP camera on the front. But, the Q Stylusα features a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera.

All three of these smartphones boot up to Android 8.1 Oreo and feature a fingerprint scanner at the back that can also be used as a camera shutter button to take selfies. Lastly, LG Q Stylus series ships with a 3300 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

“The LG Q Stylus adds another dimension to our series of exceptionally-priced mid-range phones that deliver amazing value to consumers. This phone is another example of LG’s promise to deliver a wider selection of devices this year with premium features designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s evolving smartphone users.” said Ha Jeung-uk, Senior Vice President and Head of LG Electronics’ Mobile Business Division.

LG Q Stylus/Q Stylus+/Q Stylusα Specifications

CPU: 1.5/1.8 GHz octa-core processor

1.5/1.8 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB (Q Stylus and Q Stylusα), 4 GB (Q Stylus+)

3 GB (Q Stylus and Q Stylusα), 4 GB (Q Stylus+) Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision Display with 389 ppi pixel density

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision Display with 389 ppi pixel density Rear Camera on Q Stylus: 16 MP with PDAF and LED flash

16 MP with PDAF and LED flash Rear Camera on Q Stylusα: 13 MP with PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF and LED flash Rear Camera on Q Stylus+: 16 MP with PDAF and LED flash

16 MP with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera on Q Stylus: 8 or 5 MP with Super Wide Angle lens

8 or 5 MP with Super Wide Angle lens Front Camera on Q Stylusα: 5 MP with Super Wide Angle lens

5 MP with Super Wide Angle lens Front Camera on Q Stylus+: 8 or 5 MP with Super Wide Angle lens

8 or 5 MP with Super Wide Angle lens Internal Storage: 3 GB (Q Stylus and Q Stylusα), 4 GB (Q Stylus+)

3 GB (Q Stylus and Q Stylusα), 4 GB (Q Stylus+) External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Stylus Pen, IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD 810 military certification, QLens, Portrait Mode, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, Stylus Pen, IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD 810 military certification, QLens, Portrait Mode, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound Colors: Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet

Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet Battery: 3300 mAh with Fast Charging

LG Q Stylus/Q Stylus+/Q Stylusα Price and Availability