LG announces Q7 series smartphones with 18:9 FullVision Display and AI-based camera features

Back in July last year, South Korean tech giant LG announced its LG Q6 series smartphones that included the LG Q6, Q6+, and the Q6α. And now today, LG has announced the Q7 series that includes the LG Q7, Q7+ and Q7α.

The LG Q7, Q7+ and the Q7α all look similar. All of them have a 5.5-inch FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The smartphones have metallic body with 2.5D Arc Glass design with rounded edges that makes it comfortable to hold them.

The Q7 series smartphones are MIL-STD 810G military certified as well which means they should survive a few drops on the floor. Moreover, these smartphones are IP68 certified which make them water and dust resistant.

Talking about the innards, the Q7 series smartphones are powered by an octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 or 1.8 GHz. The LG Q7 and Q7α come with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, whereas, the Q7+ comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

All three of these smartphones run Android 8.0 Oreo and ship with a 3000 mAh battery. And for photography, the LG Q7 features a 13 MP rear camera with an 8/5 MP front camera. The Q7α retains the 13 MP camera at the back but comes with a 5 MP camera on the front. And, as far as the Q7+ is concerned, it’s got a 16 MP camera on its back along with an 8/5 MP camera on the front.

The camera on these smartphones come with Portrait Mode that lets you capture photos with blurred background, and, they also come with an AI-based feature called QLens that uses image recognition to provide information about the object you are looking at through the camera. However, it’s not only restricted to objects, as it provides information about food, celebrities and landmarks as well.

That said, the Q7 series smartphones also come with some audio features that would be enticing to the “audiophiles”. The LG Q7 comes with DTS:X that delivers 3D surround sound as well as up to 7.1 channel audio through headphones, whereas, the Q7+ comes with a Hi-Fi Quad DAC for better experience when you plug in high-quality headphones.

Last year’s Q6 series of smartphones didn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but this year, LG has added fingerprint scanner on the back of the Q7 series smartphones. LG calls is ‘Smart Rear Key’ fingerprint sensor, and, apart from using it to unlock the smartphone, it can be used to take screenshots, pull down the notification bar, and, can be used as a camera shutter button as well.

Commenting on the announcement of LG Q7 series smartphones, Ha Jeung-uk, Senior Vice President and Business Unit Leader for LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, said, “Consumers in the market for a balanced smartphone with the latest premium features will find the LG Q7 very hard to resist. With selected features just only recently introduced in our 2018 LG G7ThinQ, the Q7 is a great combination of features, design, performance and price.”

LG Q7/Q7+/Q7α Specifications

CPU: 1.5/1.8 GHz octa-core processor

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision Display with 442 ppi pixel density

LG Q7/Q7+/Q7α Price and Availability