Vodafone VoLTE service launched in Kolkata

Telecom operator Vodafone launched its VoLTE service in India back in early February this year starting with Gujarat, and since then, it has been slowly expanding its VoLTE footprint across the country. Over a week ago, Vodafone launched its VoLTE service in the state of Kerala. And now today, Vodafone has announced the launch of VoLTE in Kolkata.

Now that Vodafone has launched its VoLTE service in Kolkata, Vodafone customers in this city will now be able to enjoy benefits like “HD-quality” voice calls, faster call setup time, and, the ability to use 4G data and make phone calls simultaneously.

However, to get these benefits, customers will need a Vodafone 4G SIM as well as a VoLTE-enabled handset. You can click here to check out the list of smartphones that are compatible with Vodafone VoLTE.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that Vodafone customers are not required to pay anything extra to make calls or use data on VoLTE network. They will be charged based on their existing plans.

Commenting on the launch of VoLTE in Kolkata, Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head – Kolkata and ROB, Vodafone India said, “As a leading telecom services provider in Kolkata, we have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade our network and to deploy new technologies, so as to ensure that we provide the finest service experience to our valued customers. Vodafone VoLTE is a big step towards further enhancing our customer experience and enabling our customers in Kolkata to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices.”

Well, with the launch of VoLTE in Kolkata, Vodafone now has its VoLTE service spanning across a total of 13 circles that include Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra & Goa, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, UP West, UP East, Punjab, Chennai, Kerala, and, Kolkata.

How to enable Vodafone VoLTE on your smartphone ?