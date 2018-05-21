Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 launched in India with Infinity Display and Android 8.0 Oreo

South Korean tech giant Samsung at an event in Mumbai today launched the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones in India. Both these smartphones were announced earlier this month. However, alongside launching the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones in India, Samsung also launched the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 smartphones in the country.

Samsung Galaxy J6

Unlike the Galaxy A6 and A6+, the Samsung Galaxy J6 features polycarbonate uni-body construction. However, just like the A6 series smartphones launched today, the Galaxy J6 also features Samsung’s Infinity Display. The J6 features a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 is powered by Exynos 7 Series octa-core processor which is coupled with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of storage on board whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage. However, you do have an option of expanding the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

As far as optics are concerned, the Galaxy J6 sports a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front – both of which have f/1.9 aperture. The Galaxy J6 runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box and comes packed with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Samsung Galaxy J8

The Samsung Galaxy J8 comes with better specifications as compared to the Galaxy J6. It sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, however, the resolution remains the same as that of the J6.

The Galaxy J8, unlike the J6, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor which is mated to 4 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to Android Oreo and has 64 GB of storage on board.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy J8 has dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 16 MP snapper and one 5 MP snapper. The 16 MP snapper has f/1.7 aperture whereas the 5 MP snapper has f/1.9 aperture. Having said that, for selfies and video calls, the Galaxy J8 has a 16 MP single camera on the front with f/1.9 aperture.

Lastly, to keep the package up and running, the Samsung Galaxy J8 ships with a 3500 mAh batter.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 also comes with Samsung Mall along with a feature called “Chat-over-Video” that allow users to “chat through a transparent chat window and keyboard, while a video is still running.”

Samsung Galaxy J6 Specifications

CPU: Exynos 7 Series octa-core processor

3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

5.6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio

5.6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM variant), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM variant)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM variant), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM variant)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung Mall, Chat-over-Video

Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung Mall, Chat-over-Video

Black, Gold, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J6 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹13,990

₹16,490

₹16,490 Availability: Goes on sale from May 22 through Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Samsung eShop as well as through retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy J8 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

6.0-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio

6.0-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/1.9 aperture) with Live Focus and LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/1.9 aperture) with Live Focus and LED flash

16 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung Mall, Chat-over-Video

Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung Mall, Chat-over-Video

Black, Gold, Blue Battery: 3500 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J8 Price in India and Availability