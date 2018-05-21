Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ launched in India with Infinity Display and Android 8.0 Oreo

Last week, South Korean tech giant Samsung sent out invites to the media for a launch event held today in Mumbai. At this event in Mumbai, Samsung launched the Galaxy J6 and the Galaxy J8 smartphones. However, apart from launching the Galaxy J6 and J8, Samsung also launched the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ in India. Both these smartphones were announced earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy A6

The Samsung Galaxy A6 is the smallest of the two smartphones. It flaunts a metal uni-body construction and features a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. As the A6 has tall screen, its bezels at the left and right are small, however, the top and bottom bezels are comparatively larger.

The Galaxy A6 is powered by Exynos 7 Series octa-core processor which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. However, the variants that Samsung has launched today in India both come with 4 GB RAM.

For photography, the Galaxy A6 has a 16 MP camera at the back and on the front. However, the rear camera has f/1.7 aperture whereas the front camera has f/1.9 aperture. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back below the camera, and it also comes with Face Recognition.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A6 ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps it up and running.

Samsung Galaxy A6+

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ looks exactly the same as the Galaxy A6, however, there are some differences between both these smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ both differ in terms of processor, screen size, screen resolution, cameras and battery size.

The Galaxy A6 is powered by Exynos 7 Series octa-core processor whereas the Galaxy A6+ is powered by Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor. Furthermore, the Galaxy A6 features a 5.6-inch HD+ display with 16 MP cameras on the front and back along with a 3000 mAh battery under the hood, whereas, the Galaxy A6+ features a larger 6.0-inch Full-HD+ display with dual rear cameras and 3500 mAh battery.

The dual camera setup on the back of the Galaxy A6+ is a combination of one 16 MP and one 5 MP snapper. Moreover, unlike the Galaxy A6 that comes with a 16 MP shooter on the front, the Galaxy A6+ comes with a 24 MP shooter.

That said, like the Galaxy A6, the Galaxy A6+ also comes in two variants – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. However, Samsung has only launched the 4 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A6+ in India which has 64 GB of storage on board.

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ Specifications

Specs Samsung Galaxy A6 Samsung Galaxy A6+ CPU: 1.6 GHz Exynos 7 Series octa-core processor 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB 4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash 16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/1.9 aperture) with Live Focus and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/1.9 aperture and adjustable LED flash 24 MP with f/1.9 aperture and adjustable LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB, 64 GB 64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone hack 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone hack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, App Pair, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Dolby Atmos Audio Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, App Pair, Samsung Pay, Bixby, Dolby Atmos Audio Colors: Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh 3500 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ Price in India and Availability