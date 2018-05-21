Honor 10 Hands-on [Images]

Huawei sub-brand Honor recently announced the flagship Honor 10 which competes the renowned OnePlus 6. Similar to HUAWEI P20 Pro, the Honor 10 boasts a gorgeous 3D glass design and AI dual cameras for impressive photography. We got our hands-on with the Honor 10.

Honor 10 Specifications

Display: 5.84-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 432 ppi pixel density, 2.5D curved glass

5.84-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 432 ppi pixel density, 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the front (under-glass ultrasonic scanner)

Yes, on the front (under-glass ultrasonic scanner) CPU: Up to 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A73 + Cortex-A53 processor, 1x micro core i7, Kirin 970 SoC, 10nm TSMC, 64-bit, AI backed

Up to 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A73 + Cortex-A53 processor, 1x micro core i7, Kirin 970 SoC, 10nm TSMC, 64-bit, AI backed GPU: Mali-G72 MP12

Mali-G72 MP12 Memory: 6 GB, LPDDR4

6 GB, LPDDR4 Storage: 128 GB UFS-type, no microSD support

128 GB UFS-type, no microSD support Rear Camera: Dual cameras, 16 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP Monochrome (f/1.8 aperture) with PDAF, 3D Portrait Lighting, AR Photos, AI Portrait Mode, Multi-Scene Recognition and LED flash

Dual cameras, 16 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP Monochrome (f/1.8 aperture) with PDAF, 3D Portrait Lighting, AR Photos, AI Portrait Mode, Multi-Scene Recognition and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 3D Facial Recognition, and AI Portrait Mode

24 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 3D Facial Recognition, and AI Portrait Mode Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM, dual VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, dual nano SIM, dual VoLTE-enabled Connectivity: USB Type-C 2.0 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC

USB Type-C 2.0 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC Audio: AK4376A 32-bit DAC, Huawei Histen, aptX HD Audio, 7.1 Channel Audio

AK4376A 32-bit DAC, Huawei Histen, aptX HD Audio, 7.1 Channel Audio Battery: 3,400 mAh, HUAWEI SuperCharge (5V, 4.5A)

3,400 mAh, HUAWEI SuperCharge (5V, 4.5A) Dimensions: 149.6 mm x 71.2 mm x 7.7 mm

149.6 mm x 71.2 mm x 7.7 mm Weight: 153 grams

153 grams Price: ₹32,999

₹32,999 Availability: Flipkart exclusive

There’s everything interesting about this phone, the design, the cameras, the display, Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch IPS display with a notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display uses Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels) and 2.5D curved glass. Honor 10 is quite similar to the Huawei P20 in terms of both design and underlying hardware.

Another thing to mention is the under-display Home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. Honor 10 comes with an under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint scanner below the display and the touch works with wet fingers.

The back of the smartphone is covered with a sleek 3D glass that looks flashy. You will find dual cameras on the back with AI features, 16 MP + 24 MP. The 16 MP f/1.8 is the RGB camera whereas the 24 MP f/1.8 is the Monochrome camera to capture shots in Black and White.

The dual camera offers 3D Portrait Lighting and backed with AI features, AR Photos, AI Portrait Mode and Multi-Scene Recognition. The AI 2.0 camera recognizes over 500 scenarios in 22 categories in real time. The front side offers a 24 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 3D Facial Recognition, and AI Portrait Mode.

What powers On the Honor 10 is the powerful Kirin 970 octa-core SoC consisting of eight cores clocked at 2.36 GHz coupled with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM. This is the processor you will find inside the triple-camera HUAWEI P20 Pro smartphone. The Kirin 970 is as fast as the Snapdragon 835, however, optimized for the AI.

About the internal storage, the Honor 10 comes in just one variant in India i.e 128 GB UFS-type with no microSD card support. On the battery side, the Honor 10 packs a 3,400 mAh battery with support for fast charging tech HUAWEI Supercharging which uses the 5 V and 4.5A. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 skin on top.

The sides carry one power and volume keys (Right) and a dual SIM tray (Left) with no option to expand the storage. The bottom has a type-C USB while you will find an IR blaster on top.

That being said, the Honor 10 does offer compelling specs and features available at Rs 32,999. We will hold our judgments until we are done with the full Honor 10 review.