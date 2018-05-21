Earlier last week, Motorola announced that it will be launching the Moto G6 and G6 Play in India soon. However, there was no word from Motorola about the launch date of either of these smartphones. Now there was a report which said that the G6 Play would launch in India today as Flipkart exclusive, but that doesn’t seem to be a case now. Well, while we are still waiting for Motorola to announce the launch date of these smartphones, Amazon India has confirmed that the Moto G6 will make its debut in India next month.

Amazon India has set up a page on its website confirming that the Moto G6 will be launching in India on June 4. Moreover, the listing also confirms that the Moto G6 will be sold online exclusively through Amazon in India.

Well, apart from revealing the launch date of Moto G6 in India, and confirming that it will be sold as Amazon-exclusive in the country, the Amazon India listing doesn’t reveal any other information. However, if you are interested in buying the Moto G6, you can register yourself to get all the updates pertaining to the G6 in India. You can click here to register yourself.

That being said, we now know that the Moto G6 will launch in India on June 4, but there’s still no concrete information about the launch of Moto G6 Play in country. However, we hope to hear more about the launch of Moto G6 Play in India in the coming days. And, we are speculating that while the Moto G6 will be sold exclusively through Amazon India, the Moto G6 Play will remain Flipkart exclusive.

