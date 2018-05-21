Late last month, telecom operator Vodafone introduced its prepaid plan priced at ₹569 that offered 3 GB data per day for 84 days. Now, another telecom operator – Airtel – has introduced a prepaid plan that offers 3 GB of data per day.

Airtel ₹558 Prepaid Plan Details

Airtel has introduced a prepaid plan that’s priced at ₹558. For ₹558, Airtel prepaid customers are offered 3 GB data per day for a period of 82 days which translates to a total of 246 GB of data. In addition to this data benefit, Airtel prepaid customers doing a recharge of ₹558 are also offered free local and STD voice calls, free national roaming, and, 100 free local and STD SMS per day.

However, we can confirm that at press time, this ₹558 Airtel prepaid plan is available only for select users. But, we are hopeful that it will be rolled out to all the users across the country in the coming days.

Airtel vs. Vodafone vs. Reliance Jio

Airtel’s ₹558 prepaid plan competes directly with Vodafone’s ₹569 prepaid plan. For ₹569, Vodafone prepaid customers are offered the same benefits that Airtel’s ₹558 prepaid plan offers, however, the only difference between the both is that Airtel offers 3 GB data per day for 82 days whereas Vodafone offers 3 GB data per day for 84 days. So in a way, Vodafone users get a total of 6 GB of more data by paying ₹9 more.

Talking about Reliance Jio, this Mukesh Ambani-led telco does have a prepaid plan priced at ₹299 that offers 3 GB of data per day with benefits like free local and STD voice calls, free national roaming, 100 free SMS per day, and, complimentary subscription to Jio apps. However, it comes with a validity of 28 days, and, Jio doesn’t have any prepaid plan that offers 3 GB data per day for more than 28 days.

Hence, if you are looking for long-term plans that offer 3 GB data per day, then Airtel and Vodafone are your only options right now. Also, now that Airtel and Vodafone both offer 3 GB data per day for more than 80 days, it remains to be seen if and when Jio comes up with any prepaid plan to rival Airtel and Vodafone’s ₹558 and ₹569 prepaid plans respectively.