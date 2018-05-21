Apps

WhatsApp group video calling now available for select Android and iPhone users

By Sagar Bakre
Earlier this month, at its F8 annual developer conference, Facebook confirmed that WhatsApp would soon get group video calling feature. Well now, more than two weeks after that announcement, the group video calling feature has finally made its way to WhatsApp, albeit for select users only.

According to WABetaInfo, the group video calling feature on WhatsApp is now available for Android and iPhone users. It’s available on beta version 2.18.52 for iPhone and beta version 2.18.145 (or above) for Android. However, even if you are on these versions of WhatsApp, there’s no guarantee that you will get the group video calling feature as it’s currently available only for select users.

To check whether you have got the group video calling feature or not, just make a normal video call to any of your WhatsApp contact. If you see a new ‘Add participant’ button on the screen, it means you have got the group video calling feature and can add a total of up to four people to video calling. But if you don’t see this button, then it means you will have to wait till WhatsApp rolls out this feature to you.

Moreover, unlike the WhatsApp Voice Calls and WhatsApp Payments which could be activated for other users with an invite (making a call or trying to send payment), the group video calling cannot be activated for other users in a similar way. Hence, like we said, all you can do right now is wait if you haven’t got the group video calling feature yet.

If you are someone who has got group video calling on his WhatsApp, do share you experience with us.

