The year 2017 was all about smartphones with 18:9 displays, and this year is going to be all about smartphones with 19:9 displays and a notch up top. But that’s not it. We are expecting smartphone companies to launch smartphones with in-display fingerprint scanner this year. Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has already launched smartphones like the Vivo X20 Plus UD and the X21 UD that feature in-display fingerprint scanner. And now, it seems the next smartphone that will feature this tech would be Xiaomi’s Mi 8.

A video (attached above) has surfaced online that shows in-display fingerprint scanner in action on what’s allegedly the Xiaomi Mi 8. The video shows a person placing his thumb on the screen to unlock the smartphone.

Well, we aren’t sure whether this is the Mi 8 or not, but we can certainly say that this is a Xiaomi smartphone, because the icons on the home screen are the ones that we see on Xiaomi smartphones running MIUI custom Android skin.

That said, the lock screen of this alleged Mi 8 has the date May 18 on it which means this is a fresh leak. Moreover, the smartphone also appears to have always-on display which means we can expect this Xiaomi smartphone to come with OLED panel.

With that being said, in case you are confused and wondering what happened to the Mi 7, let us inform you that Xiaomi has reportedly skipped the number 7 and has jumped directly to number 8 because it’s said to be considered lucky in Chinese culture. Moreover, Xiaomi is also celebrating its 8th anniversary this year so it makes sense for the Chinese to release the Mi 7 as Mi 8.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 7 (now Mi 8) on May 23, which means there isn’t much we have to wait now to know everything about this Xiaomi flagship.

Are you excited about the Mi 8? Would you like to see more smartphones coming with in-display fingerprint scanner this year? Sound-off with your thoughts in the comments down below.

Source | Via