The data war started by Reliance Jio in Indian telecom industry doesn’t seem to come an end any soon. Instead, it only gets intense with each passing day. Almost all the telecom operators in India have introduced prepaid plans that offer benefits similar to what Jio is offering. However, in most of the cases, Jio’s plans still turn out to be the cheapest. That said, back in late January, the telco also announced new data add-on packs that offer up to 6 GB of 4G data. And now, in a bid to rival Jio’s data add-on packs, Idea has introduced two new packs for its prepaid customers that are priced at ₹53 and ₹92.

Idea ₹53 Data Add-On Pack Details

The ₹53 data add-on pack that has been introduced by Idea offers 3 GB of 2G/3G/4G data to its prepaid customers. This data pack comes with a validity of one day, but, if you are subscribed to any unlimited pack, then the validity of this ₹53 data add-on pack will be the same as the validity of the unlimited pack.

For example, if you are subscribed to Idea’s ₹198 prepaid plan that has 28 days validity, then the validity of your ₹53 data add-on pack will also be 28 days, and it will expire on the same day the ₹198 plan expires. However, if you aren’t subscribed to any unlimited pack, then, like we already said, the validity of the ₹53 data add-on pack will be one day.

Furthermore, if you are already subscribed to any unlimited pack, and then do a recharge of this ₹53 data add-on pack, then the data will be consumed from your unlimited pack first, and once it’s exhausted, you will be able to consume data from the ₹53 add-on pack.

Idea ₹92 Data Add-On Pack Details

While the ₹53 data add-on pack offers 3 GB of 2G/3G/4G data for one day, the ₹92 data add-on pack offers 6 GB of 3G/4G data for a period of seven days. And, while Idea’s website doesn’t mention it, there are some reports which state that the validity of this add-on pack becomes the same as the validity of the unlimited pack that users are subscribed to. And, if the user isn’t subscribed to any unlimited pack, then the validity of this ₹92 add-on pack remains seven days.

Moreover, it’s also worth noting that even if your existing unlimited pack expires before seven days, your ₹92 add-on pack will expire only after seven days. For example, if you do a recharge of the ₹92 add-on pack today and are already subscribed to Idea’s ₹198 plan that expires on May 20, then you will still have your ₹92 add-on pack valid till May 25.

Idea vs. Reliance Jio

With its ₹53 and ₹92 data add-on packs, Idea competes with Reliance Jio’s data add-on packs priced at ₹51 and ₹101 respectively. For ₹51, Jio offers 3 GB of 4G data, whereas for ₹101, Jio offers 6 GB of 4G data. However, unlike Idea’s ₹53 and ₹92 packs that come with a validity of one and seven days respectively, Jio’s add-on packs have a validity that’s the same as the user’s existing primary plan.

Are you an Idea or Jio customer? Are you subscribed to any data add-on packs?