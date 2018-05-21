Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint scanner launching in India on May 29 as Flipkart exclusive

Over a week ago, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo sent out invites to the media for a launch event in India on May 29. While the company didn’t say which smartphone it’s going to launch on May 29 in India, the invite hinted at the launch of the X21 UD with in-display fingerprint scanner. Well now, Vivo has sent out another invite to the media that explicitly mentions the launch of X21 in India on May 29.

The new invite (pictured above) sent by Vivo shows a fingerprint with ‘X21’ written above it. The launch event will kick-off at 12 pm in New Delhi. Moreover, Flipkart has also set up a landing page on its website that confirms the launch of this Vivo smartphone with in-display smartphone. While the Flipkart page doesn’t reveal any pricing or availability details (which is very obvious), it does confirm that the smartphone will be sold online exclusively through Flipkart.

That said, while the invite does say that Vivo is launching the X21 in India on May 29 with in-display fingerprint scanner, it’s worth noting that the X21 doesn’t come with any in-display fingerprint scanner at all. In fact, it’s the X21 UD that features the in-display fingerprint scanner. Hence, we are assuming that Vivo will only launch the in-display fingerprint scanner version in India and will simply call it X21 instead of X21 UD.

Vivo X21 UD Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with AI Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with AI Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.0) with AI Beauty Mode

12 MP (f/2.0) with AI Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 128 GB (X21 also available in 64 GB variant)

128 GB (X21 also available in 64 GB variant) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, Fingerprint Scanner (on Vivo X21)

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, Fingerprint Scanner (on Vivo X21) Colors: White, Black

White, Black Battery: 3200 mAh

We are pretty much excited to get our hands on this smartphone with in-display fingerprint scanner. What about you?