OnePlus 6 goes on open sale in India, here are all the offers

After creating a lot of hype, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus finally launched the OnePlus 6 in India last week at an event in Mumbai. The smartphone was already available for Amazon Prime members yesterday in an exclusive sale, and, was also available for purchase through pop-up stores set up in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. However, starting today, the OnePlus 6 is now available for purchase through open sale for everyone.

The OnePlus 6 is available for purchase through open sale on Amazon India as well as OnePlus India’s website. The OnePlus 6 comes in three configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – and, in three different colors – Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White. OnePlus has also launched the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in India, however, it will go on sale in India from May 29.

Besides, like the Avengers Edition, the Silk White variant of the OnePlus 6 is also a limited edition and isn’t currently available for purchase. It will go on sale in India from June 5. Hence, if you want the Silk White variant or the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, you will have to wait more.

Having said that, the Mirror Black variant only comes with 64 GB of storage, whereas the Midnight Black and Silk White variants come with 128 GB of storage. And, if you want 256 GB of storage, then you will have to buy the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition.

That said, apart from Amazon India and OnePlus India’s website, the OnePlus 6 Mirror Black and Midnight Black variants can also be purchased through Croma outlets across India.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode (will be rolled in the coming weeks), HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode (will be rolled in the coming weeks), HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB and 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB and 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures

Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures Colors: Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White

Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge (5V/4A)

OnePlus 6 Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹34,999 (Mirror Black only)

₹34,999 (Mirror Black only) Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹39,999

₹39,999 Price of Marvel Avengers Limited Edition (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage): ₹44,999

₹44,999 Availability: Available for purchase through Amazon India, OnePlus India website as well as through 112 Croma outlets across the country. Marvel Avengers Limited Edition goes on sale from May 29 and Silk White variant goes on sale from June 5.

OnePlus 6 Offers