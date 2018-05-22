Honor 7C launched in India with 5.99-inch 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras and Face Unlock

Exactly a week ago, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched its flagship Honor 10 smartphone in India. And, as previously announced, the company at an event today in New Delhi has launched its Honor 7C budget smartphone in India. The Honor 7C was first launched in China back in March this year.

The Honor 7C sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 2.5D curved glass atop. The smartphone also has tiny bezels at its left and right side, with the top and bottom bezels being relatively larger. In fact, the Honor 7C looks pretty much similar to some other smartphones recently launched by Honor and its parent brand Huawei.

Under the hood, the Honor 7C comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC which is laced to 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant has 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant has 64 GB of storage on board.

The Honor 7C runs Android 8.0 Oreo which is layered with the company’s EMUI 8.0 custom Android skin. For photography, the Honor 7C features a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP snapper. For selfies and video calls, you get a single 8 MP shooter on the front.

The Honor 7C has a fingerprint scanner on its back, however, it also comes with the Face Unlock feature that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Honor 7C Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

Honor 7C Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹9999

₹9999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹11,999

₹11,999 Availability: Goes on sale from May 31 exclusively through Amazon India at 12 pm

Honor 7C Offers