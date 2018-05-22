Honor 7A launched in India with 5.7-inch 18:9 Display, Snapdragon 430 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras

Huawei sub-brand Honor at an event today in New Delhi launched its Honor 7C budget smartphone in India. However, alongside launching the 7C in India, Honor also launched the Honor 7A in the country. The Honor 7A was first launched in China back in early April this year.

The Honor 7A looks exactly the same as the Honor 7C. In fact, the Honor 7A is actually a toned down version of the 7C which comes with a smaller display, lower-end processor, and, less amount of RAM. The Honor 7C sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with 1440 x 720 pixels, whereas, the Honor 7A sports a bit smaller – 5.7-inch display – with the same aspect ratio and resolution.

That said, unlike the Honor 7C which is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC, the Honor 7A comes with Snapdragon 430 SoC running the show with 2 or 3 GB RAM. However, Honor has only launched the 3 GB RAM variant in India. That said, the smartphone runs EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

In terms of storage, you get 32 GB of space on board, however, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. And, the good news is that the Honor 7A comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card which means you don’t have to choose between using an extra SIM or having more storage.

The Honor 7A features dual cameras at the back – 13 MP and 2 MP – along with a single 8 MP camera on the front. The dual camera setup lets you take photos with Bokeh Effect that helps the subject stand out from the background.

The Honor 7A also comes with ‘Party Mode’ that lets you connect to up to nine Bluetooth devices at once to play the same music for a great party experience. Moreover, the 7A also comes with a single-touch access to Paytm that should enable users to carry out digital payments faster.

Like the Honor 7C, the Honor 7A also comes with fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock, and, ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Honor 7A Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD Display with 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio and 238 ppi pixel density

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD Display with 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio and 238 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, Bokeh Effect and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, Bokeh Effect and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Party Mode

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Party Mode Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Honor 7A Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹8999

₹8999 Availability: Goes on sale from May 29 exclusively through Flipkart at 12 pm

Honor 7A Offers