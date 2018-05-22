iVOOMi i2 launched in India is a budget smartphone with Dual Rear Cameras, 18:9 Display and Dual Active 4G VoLTE

Back in January this year, Chinese smartphone brand iVOOMi launched the iVOOMi i1 smartphone in India. The iVOOMi i1 is a budget smartphone that comes with a dual camera setup at its back. And now today, the company has launched the successor to the i1 that’s dubbed iVOOMi i2.

On the front, the iVOOMi i2 sports a 5.45-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone has tiny bezels at the left and right side, but, the top and bottom bezels are comparatively larger.

The back of the iVOOMi i2 flaunts a 3D Mirror Glass finish and is quite reflective. The company says that it’s protected with a 15-layer optical coating. The back of the iVOOMi i2 is also home to a dual camera setup which is located in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. This dual camera setup consists of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. And for selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP camera on the front.

The iVOOMi i2 is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6739 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has 32 GB of internal storage. Having said that, apart from the dual rear cameras and 18:9 display, the iVOOMi i2 comes with another feature that’s noteworthy – it’s the Dual Active 4G VoLTE.

Yes, the iVOOMi i2 comes with Dual Active 4G VoLTE. What that means is that both the SIM slots on the iVOOMi i2 support 4G VoLTE which means you can make calls and use data on VoLTE network on both the SIM cards at the same time. Now that’s a useful feature. Isn’t it?

With that being said, while the iVOOMi i1 featured a fingerprint scanner on its back, the i2 has it missing. However, the i2 does come with Face Unlock feature that unlocks the smartphone using face recognition.

Lastly, the iVOOMi i2 packs in a huge 4000 mAh battery that iVOOMi says can offer up to two days of “continuous usage” and up to eight hours of video streaming.

iVOOMi i2 Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MTK6739 quad-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MTK6739 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with Bokeh Mode and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with Bokeh Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with Soft Flash

8 MP with Soft Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Dual Hybrid (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: Dual Active 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

Dual Active 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Colors: Olive Black, Indigo Blue

Olive Black, Indigo Blue Battery: 4000 mAh

iVOOMi i2 Price in India and Availability