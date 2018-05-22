Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 8 confirmed to launch on May 31

By Sagar Bakre
The most recent smartphone that China-based Xiaomi launched was the Redmi S2. It was launched over a week ago. And now, Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone later this month on May 31. It’s the Xiaomi Mi 8.

Xiaomi through its Twitter handle has confirmed that it will be launching the Mi 8 on May 31 to celebrate its 8th anniversary. “The brand new #Mi8, a nod to our 8th anniversary, is coming on 31 May.” Xiaomi tweeted.

alleged-xiaomi-mi-8-in-display-fingerprint-scanner-1
Alleged Xiaomi Mi 8 with in-display fingerprint scanner

Last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi 6 which is the company’s flagship smartphone of 2017, however, this year, Xiaomi has reportedly skipped the Mi 7 and is launching the Mi 8 instead. The reason being number ‘8’ considered lucky in Chinese culture, and, it also falls in line with the company’s eighth anniversary (remember how Apple launched iPhone X to celebrate 10 years of iPhone last year?).

Having said that, there are chances that Xiaomi will launch the Mi 7 as well alongside the Mi 8 anniversary edition, but there’s still no concrete information on that yet. That said, alongside launching the Mi 8 on May 31, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker.

Coming back to the Mi 8, as far as its hardware and features are concerned, it is said to come with in-display fingerprint scanner like the Vivo X21 UD that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your thumb on the phone’s screen. A video showing the in-display fingerprint scanner in action on alleged Mi 8 had surfaced last weekend.

The Mi 8 is also said to feature a notch and come with Face ID-like 3D face recognition system. We are still more than a week away from the launch of the Mi 8, hence, expect to know more about this smartphone in the next couple of days.

