COMIO X1 Note launched in India offers 6-inch 18:9 display and dual rear cameras for under ₹10,000

Chinese smartphone brand COMIO that entered the Indian market last year in August has launched a couple of smartphones in India until now. The more recent ones being the C2 Lite and S2 Lite that were launched back in mid-February this year. Well now, further expanding its product portfolio in India, COMIO has today announced the launch of the COMIO X1 Note.

The COMIO X1 Note features a 6-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass atop. Furthermore, the display is rounded along the edges and has small bezels on its left and right side. The top and bottom bezels are relatively large though.

Under the hood, the COMIO X1 Note has MediaTek’s MTK8735 quad-core processor running the show that’s clocked at 1.45 GHz and is mated to 3 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and, has 32 GB of internal storage. However, the X1 Note also comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card which means you can insert two SIM cards and a microSD card inside the phone at the same time.

As far as the optics are concerned, the COMIO X1 Note features a dual camera setup on its back which consists of one 13 MP snapper and one 5 MP snapper. That said, for selfies and video calls, there’s a single 8 MP snapper on the front.

The COMIO X1 Note also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security which the company says can unlock the smartphone in 0.15 seconds. Having said that, this fingerprint scanner can also be to lock apps and take pictures. Also, in addition to the fingerprint scanner, the X1 Note comes with Face Unlock that unlocks the smartphone using face recognition.

Lastly, keeping this entire package up and running is a 2900 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

The COMIO X1 Note also comes with features like ‘Intruder Selfie’ and ‘Dual Account’. The former, we speculate, would take a selfie of the person stealing your phone, whereas, the latter lets you use two different accounts of a same app – like using two different WhatsApp accounts.

Commenting on the launch of the COMIO X1 Note, Mr. Sanjay Kalirona, CEO & Director, COMIO Smartphone, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of COMIO X1 Note as it marks our expansion into a pan-India brand. The response we have received from our consumers, retailers and distributors has been tremendous, encouraging us to deliver a product such as COMIO X1 Note, which is one of the best offerings from the brand in the sub-10,000 price segment. The COMIO X1 Note provides an integrated solution comprising of advanced camera quality, better speed, security features, stylish design and value-added services all-in-one, ensuring an enhanced user experience.”

COMIO X1 Note Specifications

CPU: 1.45 GHz MediaTek MTK8735 quad-core processor

1.45 GHz MediaTek MTK8735 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720 MP2

Mali-T720 MP2 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved glass

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash

13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f./2.4 aperture with flash

8 MP with f./2.4 aperture with flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Auto Call Recording, Auto Call-back Reminder, Support for 22 Indian regional languages

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Auto Call Recording, Auto Call-back Reminder, Support for 22 Indian regional languages Colors: Royal Blue, Sunrise Gold

Royal Blue, Sunrise Gold Battery: 2900 mAh

COMIO X1 Note Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹9999

₹9999 Availability: Available through Snapdeal, Flipkart, Amazon India, ShopClues, Paytm as well as through retail stores across the country

COMIO X1 Note Offers