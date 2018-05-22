Micromax Bharat Go Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone launched in India

Back in March this year, Indian handset maker Micromax launched the Micromax Bharat 5 Pro smartphone in India with 5000 mAh battery and Android Nougat (meh) at a price of ₹7999. Now today, further expanding its portfolio of Bharat series smartphones, Micromax has announced the launch of Micromax Bharat Go Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone.

The Micromax Bharat Go Android Oreo (Go Edition) was announced earlier this year, and, it has been finally launched today in India. As already evident from its name, the Micromax Bharat Go is a smartphone that’s powered by Android Oreo (Go Edition) – a lightweight version of Android that we see on other budget, mid-range and flagship smartphones.

The Android Oreo (Go Edition) is developed especially for entry-level smartphones that have 1 GB or less amount of RAM. Moreover, this version of Android also comes with apps like Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go and Gmail Go that have been developed from scratch especially for smartphones running Android Go. You can click here to know more about Android Oreo (Go Edition).

That said, the Micromax Bharat Go is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737M quad-core processor which is coupled with 1 GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 4.5-inch display that has a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels.

For photography, the Micromax Bharat Go comes with a 5 MP camera both on the front and back. The smartphone has a measly 8 GB of internal storage, but worry not, as you can expand the storage via microSD card.

The Micromax Bharat Go supports 4G VoLTE, and, ships with a 2000 mAh battery that keeps the package up and running.

Commenting on the launch of Micromax Bharat Go Android Oreo (Go Edition), Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Micromax, said, “Android Oreo (Go Edition) is a compelling proposition for the mobile first economy like India. We are proud to announce the launch of Bharat GO, a smartphone powered by the Android Oreo (Go Edition) today. Micromax started the journey of empowering users a year ago with the launch of Bharat series. If we look at the statistics, there is still a huge gap when it comes to smartphone adoption all over the country owing to the lack of affordable smartphones in the sub 5k category.“

“Micromax has always believed in massifying and democratising technology, be it through launching the first phone with qwerty keyboard or the first phone with dual SIM. And today we are extremely proud to partner with Airtel and Google for the launch of Bharat Go, which will further bridge the need gap of the consumers.” Mr. Pal further added.

Micromax Bharat Go Android Oreo (Go Edition) Specifications

CPU: 1.1 GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor

1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android Oreo (Go Edition)

4.5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display

4.5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Battery: 2000 mAh

Micromax Bharat Go Android Oreo (Go Edition) Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹4399

Available through retail stores across India

Micromax Bharat Go Android Oreo (Go Edition) Offers