Vivo Y83 launched in India with 6.22-inch 19:9 display, Helio P22 SoC and Face Unlock

Earlier this week, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo X21 in India with in-display fingerprint scanner. And now today, the company has launched yet another smartphone in the country – the Vivo Y83.

The Vivo Y83 was launched last weekend in China, and, we must say that Vivo brought it to India pretty fast. Having said that, the Vivo Y83 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. Well, this makes Y83 the world’s first smartphone to come with Helio P22.

The Vivo Y83 boasts a 6.22-inch display that has 19:9 aspect ratio and 1520 x 720 pixel resolution. The Y83, like many other recently launched Android smartphones, sports a notch up top. However, the smartphone does have tiny bezels on top, left and right side, with the bottom bezel being comparatively larger.

Moving on to the back, you see a 2.5D glass cover that makes the smartphone reflective. There’s also a 13 MP primary camera in the top-left corner that has f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP camera on the front which comes with AI Beauty feature.

While Vivo launched the Y83 in China with 64 GB of internal storage, the one that it has launched in India comes with 32 GB of storage. However, you do have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. That said, it’s also worth noting that the Chinese variant doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but the Indian variant does.

The Vivo Y83 will be offered in two colors in India – Black and Gold – and, it packs a 3260 mAh battery under the hood that keeps the lights on.

Commenting on the launch of Vivo Y83 in India, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said, “Vivo is committed towards introducing innovative products to meet the ever-changing demands of consumers. We are pleased to introduce the Vivo Y83 in our Y series product portfolio with an outstanding performance and superior camera capabilities at an ideal price point.”

Vivo Y83 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.0 19:9 IPS display

6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.0 19:9 IPS display Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and AI Beauty

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and AI Beauty Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Battery: 3260 mAh

Vivo Y83 Price in India and Availability