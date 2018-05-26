Vivo Y83 launched with 6.22-inch 19:9 notched display is the world’s first smartphone powered by Helio P22 SoC

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo yesterday launched the Vivo Z1 smartphone. The Vivo Z1 is a mid-range smartphone and is basically a re-branded Vivo X21 with some differences. Well now, further expanding its portfolio of products, Vivo has launched a new smartphone called Vivo Y83.

Unlike the recently launched Vivo Y71 and Y53i, the Vivo Y83 flaunts a modern design. It sports a 6.22-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Moreover, there’s also a notch up top which houses the earpiece, front camera, ambient light sensor, and, proximity sensor.

Having said that, thanks to this 19:9 display, the Vivo Y83 has small bezels on the left, right and top, with the bottom bezel being comparatively larger. Furthermore, the back of the Vivo Y83 has a glossy-mirror finish which gives it a premium look.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y83 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM. Well, this makes Y83 world’s first smartphone to be powered by the P22 chip. That said, the Y83 runs company’s homegrown Funtouch OS 4.0 custom Android skin which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

For photography, the Vivo Y83 features a 13 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front – both of which have f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone has 64 GB of storage on board, but, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card

The Vivo Y83 is offered in three colors – Red, Black, White – and, it ships with a 3260 mAh battery that fuels the entire package. Also, it’s worth noting that the Y83 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but, it does come with Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. Well, we personally prefer fingerprint scanner over the likes of Face Unlock over any given day.

Vivo Y83 Specifications

2.0 GHz Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 IPS display

13 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Face Unlock Colors: Red, Black, White

Vivo Y83 Price and Availability

¥1498 (around $234/₹15,882) Availability: Available in China. No word on availability in other markets

Source