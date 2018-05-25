Vivo Z1 goes official with 6.26-inch 19:9 notched display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and dual rear cameras

Last week, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo X21i smartphone in China which is actually the Vivo X21 with some differences in the underlying hardware. Now today, the company has further expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Vivo Z1.

The Vivo Z1 that has been launched today looks exactly like the Vivo X21i, and hence, the Vivo X21. The smartphone has a 6.26-inch display with aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It also has a notch up top which makes it look like the iPhone X. Having said that, the back of the smartphone also looks similar to the iPhone X because of the dual cameras stacked vertically in the top-left corner.

Under the hood, the Vivo Z1 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC running the show which is mated to 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 512 GPU. The smartphone boots up to Android 8.1 Oreo which is layered with the company’s Funtouch OS 4.0 custom Android skin.

For photography, the smartphone has dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP snapper. And for selfies and video calls, there’s a 12 MP snapper on the front, but, Vivo says it can give you images that have a resolution of 24 MP.

Moving on, the Vivo Z1 has 64 GB of storage on board, however, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. The smartphone comes in three colors – Red, Blue, Black – and, it ships with a 3260 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port (seriously? Vivo?).

Vivo Z1 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Functouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Functouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.26 Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 IPS display

6.26 Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 IPS display Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash

13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.0 aperture)

12 MP (f/2.0 aperture) Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Red, Black, Blue

Red, Black, Blue Battery: 3260 mAh

Vivo Z1 Price and Availability

Price: ¥1798 (around $281/₹19,207)

¥1798 (around $281/₹19,207) Availability: Goes on sale from June 4 in China. No word on availability in other markets.

Source