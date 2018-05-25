Earlier last week, OPPO’s online-only sub-brand Realme made its debut in India with the launch of the Realme 1 smartphone. With the Realme 1, Realme (or should we say OPPO?) is competing with Xiaomi’s Redmi series smartphones. The Realme 1 is priced starting at ₹8990, and, starting today, the smartphone is available for purchase in the country.

The Realme 1 will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, and, it will be available for purchase starting today from 12 pm onwards. The Realme 1 is actually a re-branded OPPO A3 which was launched in China late last month. But, there are some differences between both the smartphones.

Having said that, the Realme 1 sports a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 pixels. And, unlike the OPPO A3, the Realme 1 doesn’t come with a notch. However, the back of the Realme 1 looks similar to that of OPPO A3, especially the Diamond Black variant which is covered with glass and polygonal design patterns that actually reminds one of a diamond.

Speaking about the innards, the Realme 1 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC which is paired with 3, 4 and 6 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB internal storage, whereas, the 4 and 6 GB RAM variants come with 64 and 128 GB storage respectively. That said, only the 3 GB and 6 GB RAM variants will go on sale in India starting today. The 4 GB RAM variant will be available later on.

Realme 1 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/6 GB

3/4/6 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, Bokeh Effect and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF, Bokeh Effect and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with Bokeh Effect

8 MP with Bokeh Effect Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM (with Dual 4G)

Dual SIM (with Dual 4G) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock, AI Recognition, AI Beautification, AR Stickers, AI Board

Face Unlock, AI Recognition, AI Beautification, AR Stickers, AI Board Colors: Moonlight Silver, Solar Red, Diamond Black

Moonlight Silver, Solar Red, Diamond Black Battery: 3410 mAh with AI Battery Management

Realme 1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹8990

₹8990 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹10,990

₹10,990 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹13,990

₹13,990 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India. Sale starts from 12 pm onwards (only 3 GB and 6 GB RAM variants)

Realme 1 Offers