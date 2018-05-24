Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 goes official with 13 MP front and rear cameras and Android Oreo
Earlier this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones. And, earlier this week, the company launched the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 smartphones. Now today, further expanding its Galaxy (pun intended), Samsung has launched a new smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy Wide 3.
The Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 is successor to the Galaxy Wide 2 that was launched last year in May. The Galaxy Wide 3 isn’t all that high on features and hardware, especially because it’s targeted at users that are over the age of 40. Samsung says these are those users who want a smartphone for basic needs like calling and messaging, and of course, media consumption.
The Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 sports a 5.5-inch display which we think is large enough to watch videos, but, it has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.6 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM.
The Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and, has 32 GB of internal storage. However, you can expand the storage anytime you want up to 400 GB via microSD card.
For photography, the Galaxy Wide 3 has a 13 MP snapper both on the front and back. The rear camera has an aperture of f/1.7 whereas the front camera has an aperture of f/1.9. The Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 is offered in two colors – Black and Silver – and comes with a 3300 mAh battery that keeps the show running.
Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 Specifications
- CPU: 1.6 GHz octa-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash
- Front Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, micro USB
- Other: Face Unlock
- Colors: Black, Silver
- Battery: 3300 mAh
Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 Price and Availability
- Price: ₩2,97,000 (around $275/₹18,851)
- Availability: Goes on sale in South Korea from May 25. No word on availability in other markets.
