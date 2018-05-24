Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 goes official with 13 MP front and rear cameras and Android Oreo

Earlier this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones. And, earlier this week, the company launched the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 smartphones. Now today, further expanding its Galaxy (pun intended), Samsung has launched a new smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy Wide 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 is successor to the Galaxy Wide 2 that was launched last year in May. The Galaxy Wide 3 isn’t all that high on features and hardware, especially because it’s targeted at users that are over the age of 40. Samsung says these are those users who want a smartphone for basic needs like calling and messaging, and of course, media consumption.

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 sports a 5.5-inch display which we think is large enough to watch videos, but, it has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.6 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and, has 32 GB of internal storage. However, you can expand the storage anytime you want up to 400 GB via microSD card.

For photography, the Galaxy Wide 3 has a 13 MP snapper both on the front and back. The rear camera has an aperture of f/1.7 whereas the front camera has an aperture of f/1.9. The Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 is offered in two colors – Black and Silver – and comes with a 3300 mAh battery that keeps the show running.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 Specifications

CPU: 1.6 GHz octa-core processor

1.6 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture

13 MP with f/1.9 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, micro USB Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Colors: Black, Silver

Black, Silver Battery: 3300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 Price and Availability

Price: ₩2,97,000 (around $275/₹18,851)

₩2,97,000 (around $275/₹18,851) Availability: Goes on sale in South Korea from May 25. No word on availability in other markets.

