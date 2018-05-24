Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 goes official with 13 MP front and rear cameras and Android Oreo

By Sagar Bakre
0

Earlier this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones. And, earlier this week, the company launched the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 smartphones. Now today, further expanding its Galaxy (pun intended), Samsung has launched a new smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy Wide 3.

samsung-galaxy-wide-3-1

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 is successor to the Galaxy Wide 2 that was launched last year in May. The Galaxy Wide 3 isn’t all that high on features and hardware, especially because it’s targeted at users that are over the age of 40. Samsung says these are those users who want a smartphone for basic needs like calling and messaging, and of course, media consumption.

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 sports a 5.5-inch display which we think is large enough to watch videos, but, it has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.6 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and, has 32 GB of internal storage. However, you can expand the storage anytime you want up to 400 GB via microSD card.

For photography, the Galaxy Wide 3 has a 13 MP snapper both on the front and back. The rear camera has an aperture of f/1.7 whereas the front camera has an aperture of f/1.9. The Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 is offered in two colors – Black and Silver – and comes with a 3300 mAh battery that keeps the show running.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 Specifications

  • CPU: 1.6 GHz octa-core processor
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, micro USB
  • Other: Face Unlock
  • Colors: Black, Silver
  • Battery: 3300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 Price and Availability

  • Price: ₩2,97,000 (around $275/₹18,851)
  • Availability: Goes on sale in South Korea from May 25. No word on availability in other markets.

Source

You might also like
Samsung

Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch may run Wear OS instead of Tizen

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 launched in India with Infinity Display and Android 8.0 Oreo

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ launched in India with Infinity Display and Android 8.0 Oreo

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A6+ India price leaks online ahead of May 21 launch

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar