Moto Z3 Play expected to be announced on June 6

We have been hearing about the Moto Z3 Play right from the beginning of this year, and, this smartphone has made headlines from time to time since then. Thanks to a leaked render from two weeks ago, we do know what the Moto Z3 Play looks like. And, thanks to a leak from earlier this week, we do have an idea about the kind of hardware that this Motorola smartphone will come with. However, what we didn’t know until now was the launch date of the Moto Z3 Play. Well, Motorola still hasn’t revealed the launch date of the Moto Z3 Play, but, the company has scheduled an event next month where it’s expected to announce the Moto Z3 Play.

Motorola has sent out invites (pictured above) for an event on June 6 scheduled in Brazil where it is expected to announce the Moto Z3 Play. The invite doesn’t explicitly mention the launch of Moto Z3 Play on June 6, and, all it has is a girl holding a Motorola smartphone with “Save the date 06.06.18” displayed on the screen.

Having said that, the smartphone that has been shown in the invite is indeed a Motorola smartphone. In fact, it could be the Z3 Play that the company is expected to announce on June 6. But, it’s displayed in a way that it doesn’t reveal anything about itself.

With that being said, the smartphone does have rounded corners as well as antenna lines on its left and right frame. Well, this is in line with what we saw on the leaked render (refer second image above) of the Moto Z3 Play.

Moto Z3 Play Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636

Snapdragon 636 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio

6.1-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 12 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Single/Dual SIM

Single/Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner (side-mounted), Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner (side-mounted), Face Unlock Colors: Deep Indigo

Deep Indigo Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Power Charging

We are more than 10 days away from this expected announcement of the Moto Z3 Play, hence, you can expect more information to surface online till the smartphone goes official.

