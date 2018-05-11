Moto Z3 Play press render leaked online shows off the device from multiple sides, 3.5 mm headphone jack ditched

Late last month, a press render of the Moto Z3 Play leaked online that gave us our best look yet at the smartphone. Now, one more press render of the Moto Z3 Play has surfaced online that shows it off from multiple sides.

This press render (pictured above) of the Moto Z3 Play has been leaked by reliable leakster Evan Blass on Twitter. It is the Deep Indigo color variant, and, its design is in line with what we have seen on the previous render.

As you can see, the Moto Z3 Play has a tall display which has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display is also slightly rounded around the corners, and, has minuscule bezels at its left and right side. The top and bottom bezels are also small, but they are relatively larger than the ones on left and right.

Well, as the bottom bezel on the Moto Z3 Play is smaller than that of its predecessor – Moto Z2 Play – the fingerprint scanner is replaced with Motorola logo. The fingerprint scanner is now located on the right side of the phone below the volume rocker. There’s a button on the left side of the phone as well, but it’s currently unclear whether that’s a power button or a dedicated key for some functions.

Anyways though, moving on to the back, you see a dual camera setup with the Motorola bat-wing logo below it. You can also see the connector pins for Moto Mods at the bottom, and, the back also seems to be covered with glass.

The top of the phone has a slot for SIM card and microSD card, whereas the bottom is home to a USB Type-C port. The 3.5 mm headphone jack is nowhere to be seen, which means Motorola has ditched it this time, and hence, you will have to rely on the USB Type-C port for listening to music through earphones.

There’s no word from Motorola yet regarding the launch of Moto Z3 Play, so until then, keep gazing at the live images and renders of the phone that would surface online in the coming weeks.

Moto Z3 Play Specifications [Expected]