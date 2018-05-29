Vivo X21 with 6.28-inch 19:9 notched display and in-display fingerprint scanner launched in India

Back in late March this year, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo X21 UD with in-display fingerprint scanner. And then earlier this month, Vivo launched the X21 UD for global markets starting with Singapore. Now today, as earlier announced, Vivo has launched the Vivo X21 UD in India, but, under the X21 moniker.

For those unaware, Vivo had launched the X21 UD and X21 back in March in China. However, the X21 UD came with in-display fingerprint scanner, whereas, the X21 came with a traditional fingerprint scanner on its back. But, like we already said, Vivo has launched the X21 UD in India as the X21. So don’t get confused.

Well, now that we have cleared the air about naming, let’s talk about the smartphone’s features and hardware. The Vivo X21 that has been launched today in India features in-display fingerprint scanner. It allows the user to unlock the smartphone just by placing the finger on the bottom-half portion of the screen. This way, you are getting a full-screen display, and, also don’t have to rely on face recognition technology to unlock the smartphone without entering Password/PIN/Pattern. Something that users of Apple iPhone X have to do.

That said, the Vivo X21 looks similar to the iPhone X – both from the front and the back. The Vivo X21 sports a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It also has a notch up top which houses the earpiece, front camera, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

Moving on to the back, you can see dual cameras stacked vertically in the top-left corner, and, the back is covered with 3D glass that “uses color-bending technique, which makes light and shadow dance across the surface with every moment”.

Speaking about the dual camera setup, it’s a combination of one 12 MP snapper and one 5 MP snapper. The 12 MP snapper has f/1.8 aperture whereas the 5 MP snapper has f/2.4 aperture. And on the front, you have a 12 MP shooter for selfies and video calls that has f/2.0 aperture. The cameras also come with features like AI Face Beauty, Portrait Mode, 4K UHD Video Recording and Shot Re-Focus. All of which we think are self-explanatory.

Having said that, the Vivo X21 is powered by Snapdragon 660 which is paired with 6 GB RAM. It comes with 128 GB of internal storage, and, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. The X21 runs Functouch OS 4.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, ships with a 3200 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

Vivo X21 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel with AI Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel with AI Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.0) with AI Beauty Mode

12 MP (f/2.0) with AI Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Colors: White, Black, Red

White, Black, Red Battery: 3200 mAh with Fast Charging

Vivo X21 Price in India and Availability