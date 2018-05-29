OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition goes on sale in India, here are all the offer details

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 globally on May 16 at an event in London. And then later on May 17, the company launched this 2018 OnePlus flagship in India. However, alongside launching the OnePlus 6, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in India. The standard variants of the OnePlus 6 went on open sale in India exactly a week ago, and starting today, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition is also available for purchase in the country.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition is available for purchase in India starting today through Amazon India and OnePlus India’s website. The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition has the same hardware under the hood as the standard variants of the OnePlus 6, however, the Avengers Edition differs from standard variants in terms of design.

While the Avengers Edition looks similar to the standard variants of the OnePlus 6, there are some differences between the both. The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition does have a glass back like the standard variants, but, it has a Karbon-Fiber case pattern underneath the glass. Moreover, it also has the Avengers logo in gold at the back. And, the OnePlus logo below the fingerprint scanner is also painted with the same gold color. But wait, that’s not it. The alert slider located on the right side above the power button also has the same gold color accent to it.

Having said that, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition also comes with five Avengers wallpapers, and, it comes with a cool Iron Man case that you can snap on to your OnePlus 6. Furthermore, each package of the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition also comes with an Avengers medal in gold color.

The OnePlus 6 comes in three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. However, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition only comes in 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage configuration. All other hardware specifications remain the same as the standard variants though.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode (will be rolled in the coming weeks), HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode (will be rolled in the coming weeks), HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane

256 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures

Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge (5V/4A)

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹44,999

₹44,999 Availability: Available exclusively through Amazon India and OnePlus India website. Will be available through offline stores across the country from June 3.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Offers