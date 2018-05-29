Moto Z3 Play images leak online, show-off dual rear cameras with side-mounted fingerprint scanner

The Moto Z3 Play is expected to launch on June 6, and, just yesterday, a live image of the Moto Z3 Play as well as the 5G Moto Mod leaked online. Well, renders of the Moto Z3 Play have leaked multiple times before showing us what the device looks like. And, just around a week ahead of its expected launch, the Moto Z3 Play has leaked online again.

The images of the Moto Z3 Play that have leaked online show off the design of the smartphone that is in line with what we have seen before. The smartphone has a tall screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The left and right bezels are small, but the top and bottom bezels are relatively big. However, unlike other recently launched Android smartphones, the Moto Z3 Play doesn’t come with a notch.

The back of the Moto Z3 Play has a glossy finish and it’s unclear whether it’s actually covered with glass or not. That said, the back of the phone also houses dual camera module which reminds us of the Moto X4. Moreover, the smartphone doesn’t have fingerprint scanner on the front or the back because it’s been moved on to the right side below the volume rocker on the power button. That said, the left side of the phone has another button which could be a dedicated key for some function.

Having said that, you can also see that the bottom bezel of the Moto Z3 Play has dual microphones flanking the Motorola logo, and, the back of the phone has pins for connecting Moto Mods.

Moto Z3 Play Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636

Snapdragon 636 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 12 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Single/Dual SIM

Single/Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner (side-mounted), Face Unlock, Moto Experiences, Moto Voice, Moto Display

Fingerprint Scanner (side-mounted), Face Unlock, Moto Experiences, Moto Voice, Moto Display Colors: Deep Indigo

Deep Indigo Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Power Charging

We might see more information about the Moto Z3 Play surfacing online before it goes official on June 6.

Source