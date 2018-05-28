Live image of Moto Z3 Play and 5G Moto Mod leaks online

Lenovo-owned Motorola has scheduled an event on June 6 in Brazil where it is expected to launch the Moto Z3 Play. We have been hearing about the Moto Z3 Play since the beginning of this year, and, thanks to previous leaks, we have a pretty fair idea of what this smartphone looks like and what kind of hardware it will have under the hood. However, alongside the Moto Z3 Play, we might also see Motorola launching the 5G Moto Mod on June 6 – live image of which has leaked online.

Live image of the Moto Z3 Play and 5G Moto Mod has leaked online. As you can see (refer image above), the design of the Moto Z3 Play is in line with what we have seen so far in leaked press renders. The smartphone has tiny bezels on its left and right side, with top and bottom bezels relatively larger. The bottom bezel doesn’t have the fingerprint scanner now, and instead, has Motorola logo.

You can also see Android P-like pill-shaped navigation bar at the bottom on the Moto Z3 Play. Well, this will let users navigate through the UI using different gestures. However, if previously leaked renders are anything to go by, then there will be an option tucked under the Settings menu that will let you disable the this navigation bar and bring back the good old on-screen navigation buttons.

Speaking about the 5G Moto Mod (refer image above), it will bring 5G connectivity to the Moto Z3 Play. The mod looks thick and has Motorola’s bat-wing logo on it. Moreover, it also has an antenna on the top that should help with latching on to the network among doing other things that normal antennae in smartphones do.

Moto Z3 Play Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636

Snapdragon 636 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 12 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Single/Dual SIM

Single/Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner (side-mounted), Face Unlock, Moto Experiences, Moto Voice, Moto Display

Fingerprint Scanner (side-mounted), Face Unlock, Moto Experiences, Moto Voice, Moto Display Colors: Deep Indigo

Deep Indigo Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Power Charging

We are still more than a week away from the expected launch of the Moto Z3 Play, hence, expect more information to pour in over the Internet in the next couple of days.

Source