Samsung Galaxy J4 launched in India with 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display and 13 MP camera

Earlier last week, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched a total of four smartphones in India, two of which were the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8. Well now, further expanding its portfolio of J Series smartphones in India, Samsung has today launched the Samsung Galaxy J4 in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy J4 is a budget smartphone, and, unlike the Galaxy J6 and J8 that feature Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, the Galaxy J4 features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display that has a conventional 16:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

As a result of a display with 16:9 aspect ratio, the Galaxy J4 has large bezels on the top and bottom. The bottom bezel even houses a physical home button that’s flanked by recents and back key. However, do note that this home button does not have fingerprint scanner embedded to it.

Speaking about the innards, the Samsung Galaxy J4 comes with Exynos 7570 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.4 GHz and is paired with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant has 16 GB of storage on board whereas the 3 GB RAM variant has 32 GB of storage on board.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy J4 features a 13 MP snapper at the back along with f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP snapper on the front along with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is also accompanied by “adjustable” LED flash that helps capture better selfies by adjusting according to ambient lighting conditions.

Having said that, Samsung has included a ‘Make for India’ feature in Galaxy J4 called ‘Advance Memory Management’ that helps users save memory space by automatically directing photos and videos from social media to the microSD card. Moreover, this feature also helps clean up storage space by deleting duplicate photos received from messaging apps.

Apart from that, the Samsung Galaxy J4 also comes with Samsung Mall – an app that lets users buy products from different e-commerce platforms – and, it also comes with the App Pair feature that lets users open two pre-selected apps at the same time in multi-window mode.

The Samsung Galaxy J4 comes in three colors – Blue, Black and Gold – and it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Commenting on the launch of Samsung Galaxy J4 in India, Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “At Samsung, it is our constant endeavor to offer products and services that truly add value to the lives of our consumers. With 60 million plus devices sold & counting, Galaxy J series is India’s most popular smartphone series owing to the millennial focused meaningful innovation. Galaxy J4 comes packed with a host of new innovations like Advanced Memory Management, Adjustable Front LED Flash & Samsung Mall that makes it perfect for millennials”.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Exynos 7570 quad-core processor

2/3 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and adjustable LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Advanced Memory Management, Samsung Mall, Dual Apps, App Pair, Adaptive Wi-Fi

Blue, Black, Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J4 Price in India and Availability