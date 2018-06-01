Honor 7C Hands-on [Images]

Honor has also entered the affordable segment with its Honor 7C and Honor 7A to compete against the Xiaomi. More than a week ago, Honor announced the two new smartphones in India- Honor 7A and Honor 7C priced under Rs10,000, we have the top variant Honor 7C which is the upper variant in the segment featuring dual cameras and Snapdragon 450.

Honor 7C Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch FullView IPS display,HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 268 ppi pixel density, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Software: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Face Unlock: Yes

CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 14nm, 64-bit

GPU: Adreno 506

Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB, LPDDR3

Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) OR 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Main Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Bokeh Effect and LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

Colors: Black, Blue, Gold, Red

Battery: 3,000 mAh

Price: Rs 9,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage), Rs 11,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage)

Availability: 31st May exclusively on Amazon India

Offers: ₹2,200 cashback, additional 100 GB data for Jio users

This is Honor’s first smartphone after Honor 7A to offer dual cameras in the budget segment. Design-wise, the Honor 7C is slim, light in weight and sports a metallic back.

The Honor 7C is large featuring a 5.99-inch display with the new 18:9 aspect ratio. The bezels are small, the screen looks big and wide. The display has a resolution of HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) and 2.5D curved glass on top.

Under the hood, you will find a Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz and packs a 3000 mAh battery to fuel the entire package. It is further laced with 3 GB RAM or 4 GB RAM (depending on the variant) along with two storage variants – 32 GB or 64 GB (with 3 GB RAM or 4 GB RAM respectively). The internals is similar to the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and competes with the Redmi Note 5, however, the camera is where the Honor 7C has an edge.

Cameras on the phone include dual rear cameras 13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture and Bokeh mode that blurs the background. On the front, the Honor 7C offers an 8 MP camera and toning LED flash for selfies.

On the software side, the Honor 7C is equipped with the newer Android i.e. Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 skin o top. Unlike the Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5, the Oreo update ensures that the phone is up to date with latest Android features and security patches.

The fingerprint scanner on the back also supports gestures to open and close notification panel, click photographs, browse through the gallery, and more. The Honor 7C also comes with features like Face Unlock, Dual Bluetooth, and Real-time Audio Monitoring.

The Real-time Audio Monitoring enables you to listen to your own voice while you sing or speak giving you a studio-like experience on a smartphone. Whereas the Dual Bluetooth feature allows you to connect up to two Bluetooth-enabled devices at once.

The left side comes with a dual SIM tray with separate microSD slot that means users can enjoy dual SIM and a microSD storage expansion without changing the SIM. The right side holds the power and volume keys, the bottom comes with a micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port and loudspeakers. The two microphones are located at the bottom and besides the rear camera.

Do you think the Honor 7C can take over the Xiaomi’s two budget kings – Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5? Share us your views on the Honor 7C in the comments below.