LG V35 ThinQ announced with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6-inch 18:9 Display and AI-based camera features

Back in late February this year, during Mobile World Congress (MWC), South Korean tech giant LG announced the LG V30S ThinQ. And, earlier last month, LG announced the LG G7 ThinQ – its flagship for 2018. Well now, LG has launched one more smartphone that carries the ThinQ branding. It’s the LG V35 ThinQ.

The LG V35 ThinQ, like the G7 ThinQ, is a flagship smartphone. In fact, in terms of hardware, both the smartphones are very much similar. But, the design is where the G7 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ differ a bit. While the V35 ThinQ boasts glass-metal construction like the G7 ThinQ, it features a 6-inch 18:9 Quad-HD+ FullVision display as opposed to the 6.1-inch 19.5:9 Quad-HD+ display.

Moreover, the G7 ThinQ features a notch up top whereas the V35 ThinQ has it missing. Well, we are pretty sure there are many people out there who would applaud this decision of LG. Having said that, just like the G7 ThinQ, the V35 ThinQ also flaunts smaller bezels, however, on the back, it sports a dual camera setup in horizontal orientation as opposed to the vertical orientation on the G7 ThinQ.

Well, speaking about the dual camera setup on the back, it’s a combination of two 16 MP snappers – one with standard angle lens and other with wide-angle lens. That said, for selfies and video calls, you get a single 8 MP snapper on the front.

The cameras on the LG V35 ThinQ also come with AI-based features like AI CAM that we saw on the G7 ThinQ. The AI CAM feature supports 19 different shooting modes to help users take better photos. Moreover, the AI algorithm on the V35 ThinQ automatically adjusts the camera settings for better results when you are shooting in low-light conditions.

That said, the front and rear cameras on the V35 ThinQ both support Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with blurred background. And, there’s also a feature called Live Photo that records a scene immediately before and after pressing the camera shutter button. In addition to these camera features, you also get Stickers that give 2D/3D overlay effects using face recognition technology.

The LG V35 ThinQ also comes with Google Lens that can be used from within the camera app as well as from within Google Photos and Google Assistant. Speaking of Google Assistant, the V35 ThinQ features Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR) technology that lets you access Google Assistant with voice commands from up to five meters away. LG says SFFVR “is capable of accurately understanding voice commands even over background noises such as a TV and traffic”.

Talking about the innards, the LG V35 ThinQ comes powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 chip which is paired with 6 GB RAM and is backed by Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo, and, has 64 GB of storage on board. However, there’s also a 128 GB internal storage variant which is called LG V35+ ThinQ.

Like the G7 ThinQ, the V35 ThinQ is also IP68 water and dust resistant, and, it also has MIL-STD810 military certification which means durability shouldn’t be much of an issue with the V35 ThinQ.

Lastly, the LG V35 ThinQ is offered in two colors – New Aurora Black and New Platinum Gray – and, it ships with a 3300 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Commenting on the launch of the LG V35 ThinQ, Hwang Jeong-hwan, President of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, said, “The LG V35ThinQ is part of our strategy that we announced early this year to introduce new iterations of existing products that improve on a proven and successful idea. With carefully considered updates that increases performance and convenience, the LG V35ThinQ is a great option for anyone looking for a complete and powerful multimedia smartphone.”

LG V35 ThinQ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 FullVision OLED Display with Gorilla Glass 5 and 538 ppi pixel density

6-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 FullVision OLED Display with Gorilla Glass 5 and 538 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP Standard (f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens) + 16 MP Super Wide Angle (f/1.9 aperture, 107-degree wide-angle lens) with AI CAM, Portrait Mode, Stickers and LED flash

16 MP Standard (f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens) + 16 MP Super Wide Angle (f/1.9 aperture, 107-degree wide-angle lens) with AI CAM, Portrait Mode, Stickers and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens and Portrait Mode

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens and Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (128 GB on V35+ ThinQ)

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (128 GB on V35+ ThinQ) External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Google Lens, Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR), Google Daydream

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, Google Lens, Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR), Google Daydream Colors: New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray

New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray Battery: 3300 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and Wireless Charging

LG V35 ThinQ Price and Availability