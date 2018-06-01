Reliance Jio announces ‘Holiday Hungama Offer’ for prepaid customers with cashback, here are the details

It’s been a while, in fact, more than three months (not considering the ₹700 cashback offer that was extended multiple times), since Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio announced a cashback offer. The last offer that this telco announced was the Jio Football Offer that offered cashback of ₹2200 to prepaid customers. Well now, Jio has announced the ‘Holiday Hungama Offer’ that offers cashback to its prepaid customers.

Reliance Jio Holiday Hungama Offer Details

As a part of this Holiday Hungama Offer, Relaince Jio is offering a cashback of ₹100 to its prepaid customers. This cashback of ₹100 is offered to those prepaid customers who do a recharge of ₹399. For ₹399, Jio prepaid customers are offered 1.5 GB of data per day for 84 days which translates to a total of 126 GB of data. But, along with 1.5 GB of data per day, Jio customers doing recharge of ₹399 are also offered “truly unlimited” local and STD voice calls, free calls on national roaming, 100 free local and STD SMS per day, and, complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

That said, with a cashback of ₹100, customers get the aforementioned data and call benefits for 84 days at ₹299.

The cashback of ₹100 is divided into two cashbacks of ₹50 each. The first cashback of ₹50 is automatically applied when you recharge from the MyJio app. And, the second cashback of ₹50 is credited to your PhonePe account when recharge via PhonePe on MyJio app.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that this cashback of ₹50 from PhonePe is only offered to those customers who are paying for the first time via PhonePe on MyJio app or Jio’s website. Besides, this offer is only valid till June 15, 2018 and can be availed only once by the user.

How to get this ₹100 cashback?